“That Was Not Going To Happen”: Wife Kylie Revealed Jason Kelce Tried To Name Their Child “Super”

In a heartwarming revelation, Kylie Kelce, wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, shared a delightful family anecdote. The NFL star apparently attempted to name their newest family member ‘Super’, which stemmed from the unique timing of the birth, coinciding with the Super Bowl LVII. This story sparked a wholesome response among their nationwide fanbase.

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, happily embrace parenthood with their three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn. During the recent New Heights episode, Kylie revealed a charming family story. Jason had pitched an idea of naming their child after the Super Bowl, but his beloved wife playfully voiced her disagreement.

The Playful Baby Name Banter on the Kelce brother’s Podcast

During the podcast episode featuring Kylie, an amusing conversation unfolded. Travis Kelce brought up Jason’s wish for Kylie to give birth to their daughter Bennett at the stadium during the Super Bowl LVII. She playfully corrected Travis, emphasizing it was a shared desire for both Jason and him.

They shared a laugh, with Jason chiming in about the magical scenario. Travis even suggested naming the baby “Arizona.” Kylie revealed that they had discussed the idea, with Jason expressing interest in the name “Super.”

“That was not going to happen.” Said Kylie.

However, Kylie had her reservations and suggested using “SB” as initials, considering the name “Scotty Ben” as a charming alternative.

In February 2023, the Kelce family celebrated the arrival of their youngest member, just after the Super Bowl. Reflecting on this new chapter in May 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles center shared his thoughts with PEOPLE about being a father to girls, describing it as the most significant highlight of his life. He humorously recounted his initial determination to raise his daughter as a tough and unspoiled child, only to discover that parenthood often has its own delightful surprises.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Share Pregnancy and Super Bowl Stories

Travis curiously inquired about the proximity of Kylie’s due date to the Super Bowl. Jason’s response, revealing it was a week and a half after the game, disappointed Travis. Kylie playfully apologized for not aligning with Super Bowl timing, and Jason playfully credited her uterus for the schedule.

“Way to go Uterus!!” Said Jason Kelce.

Some of the fans had hilarious reactions to the conversation between Travis Kelce, Jason, and his wife, Kylie.

After some laughter, Travis shifted the discussion to the challenges of having a due date close to the Super Bowl and the accompanying attention. Kylie expressed her discomfort with the extra attention, feeling that pregnancy status shouldn’t be a headline. Jason, with a touch of humor, pointed out that America might have a different perspective. Kylie added that the week of the Super Bowl was stressful, as she tried her best to remain calm and avoid triggering labor.