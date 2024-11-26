mobile app bar

“I’m the Second Son”: Shedeur Sanders Shares Why He Wears No. 2 Jersey for the Colorado Buffaloes

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Shedeur Sanders

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles for yardage during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has at least three reasons for donning the No. 2 jersey with the Colorado Buffaloes. Well, he is second best to none, so that’s not a reason. When a fan asked why Shedeur chose the number on Tuesday night’s episode of 2Legendary Podcast, he detailed how a series of life events had played a crucial role in it.

Shedeur wore the same No. 2 jersey in the two seasons he played with the Jackson State Tigers, his former team. From being born in the second month, to being the second son, Shedeur listed the personal reasons for his preference:

“Number 2, it all made sense. Dad wore 21, Shilo wore 21. Originally, I wore number 2, and from then on it always just matched everything. Born in February, I’m the second son from my mom and dad together, born in 2002, like that type of stuff.”

With Shedeur and Travis Hunter leaving Colorado after this season, another fan was curious whether coach Deion Sanders would stay with the Buffaloes.

“Yeah, a bunch of time, for sure,” Shedeur responded.

The QB’s answer has, at least for the time being, doused the rumors that Coach Prime would become the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach if Shedeur gets drafted by them. Reportedly, many teams, including the Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants, are targeting the 22-year-old.

While it is not clear which team Shedeur would end up with, it is obvious that he would prefer No. 2 as his jersey number on NFL debut.

