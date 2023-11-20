“That’s Baby GOAT Right There”: Brock Purdy Joins Joe Montana in an Elite Club After Huge Win Against the Bucs

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy proved his skills after he had a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers dominated in all four quarters and ended the game with a 27-14 win. San Francisco is now leading the NFC West with a 7-3 record and is back on track to continue its winning streak.

Brock Purdy, after facing three back-to-back losses, finally gave a fitting reply to all his haters with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in a game. Following the 49ers’ win, NFL on CBS reported that Purdy has joined Joe Montana as the only quarterback in the 49ers’ history with a perfect passer rating in a game (min. 15 attempts).

Purdy delivered impressive stats, throwing for 333 yards by completing 21 of 25 pass attempts and scoring three touchdowns. This game follows last week’s loss to the Jaguars, where he averaged 11.4 yards per attempt and posted a 148.9 rating against them. He had his best game on Sunday and the 49ers fans couldn’t help but praise him on social media. One fan commented,

Steve Young, the former 49ers QB, showcased brilliance in every game he entered despite backing up Joe Montana for four years. Young too had a perfect passer record that too in the same 1989 season. Young’s perfect game came a month earlier when the 49ers played the New England Patriots in Week 7. In that game, he completed 11 of 12 passes while throwing for 188 yards and three touchdowns. However, he achieved the feat in less than 15 attempts, unlike Joe Montana and Brock Purdy.

Joe Montana’s Perfect Game in 1989 Against the Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the 80s and early 90s NFL season, with Joe Montana as their starting quarterback. In Week 10 of the 1989 season, Montana played against the Atlanta Falcons and completed 16 of his 19 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns, which resulted in his perfect rating. In that game, the 49ers defeated the Falcons by 45-3.

The 49ers finished the 1989 regular season with a 14-2 record and won against the LA Rams 30-3 in the NFC Championship game to enter the Super Bowl game against the Denver Broncos. Former legendary 49ers QB threw for 297 yards with five touchdown passes and led his side to its third Super Bowl victory. He was awarded the MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and the Offensive Player of the Year award for his ground-breaking performance in that season. Joe Montana in his entire career has won four Super Bowl titles (1982, 1985, 1989, and 1990) and was the first NFL player to be named Super Bowl MVP three times.