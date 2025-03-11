“That’s Buying a House to Save the Marriage”: Colin Cowherd Weighs In on the Steelers Acquiring DK Metcalf

The 2025 NFL offseason has barely begun, and we already have the biggest blockbuster move of the season so far, courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After weeks of speculation, head coach Mike Tomlin has added an elite WR to his ranks, as DK Metcalf joins the Steelers on a five-year, $150 million deal — with the Seahawks receiving a 2025 second-round pick in return.

This massive payday makes the two-time Pro Bowler one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. And that rightfully got the Steel City buzzing with hopes of finally making a deeper playoff run.

But if you ask veteran analyst Colin Cowherd, he’d call signing Metcalf a blunder. In fact, Cowherd labeled Pittsburgh’s move a desperate, misguided attempt to fix their offense.

“DK Metcalf to the Steelers for 150 million dollars in five years? That’s buying a house to save the marriage,” Cowherd said on the latest episode of The Herd.

While the analogy sums up Colin’s issue with the move, the analyst added further nuance by pointing out that the Steelers still lack a true playmaker at quarterback. As things stand, Justin Fields is Jets-bound, and Russell Wilson is more out of the project than in.

Add to this, the Steelers’ O-Line issues [Wilson was sacked 33 times last season], and Cowherd wondered if wide receiver was a position that needed to be prioritized. Especially when historically, Pittsburgh has thrived at drafting and developing top-tier wideouts — think Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and George Pickens.

So why break the bank on DK Metcalf when they already have a promising young receiver in Pickens?

“The Steelers can’t get the offensive line right. They can’t get the quarterback right. They spend too much money on defense… The one position that the Steelers draft and develop exceedingly well on offense is wide receiver. So why spend 150 million on it?” Cowherd added.

The analyst continued his rant against the Steelers’ baffling decision by comparing it to fixing car troubles by upgrading the seats. In other words, signing DK Metcalf may look great on the surface but doesn’t address the real issue, argued Cowherd.

“Thinking you can solve your offense by adding another expensive, high-maintenance wide receiver is like thinking you can solve your car troubles by putting in some premium leather seating. Yeah, that ain’t it, man.”

And to make matters worse for Cowherd, the analyst came across reports confirming that Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers are in contact regarding a potential move this summer.

For the veteran sportscaster, this was the final nail in the coffin, as Rodgers proved to be a trouble-making QB and far from explosive for the Jets last season. It made Cowherd realize that Steel City has no real plan for squad building — they’re simply throwing darts at the wall.

“Oh yeah, there’s another rumor out there with the Steelers. Aaron Rodgers is talking to them. Good hell, what are you trying to be—a rock band that trashed the hotel room?”

The Steelers clearly want to shake things up, but whether these moves actually fix the team’s problems remains to be seen.