Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Claims He Can Beat Tyreek Hill in a 100m Race

The Miami Dolphins are as hot as anyone in the league right now. They’ve won three straight games to run their record up to 5-7 and re-enter the playoff chat. And without Tyreek Hill, they’re doing it all on the back of De’Von Achane.

The third-year back has been on fire during the winning streak. He’s rushed for 120+ yards in three straight games, and his 428 yards during these three weeks are the most in the NFL. The team is now 5-0 this season when he gets 20+ touches in a game.

Achane can do a lot, but his bread and butter is speed. When he gets into the open field, he really turns into a thoroughbred… reminiscent of some of the fastest players we’ve seen gracing the NFL gridiron in recent years. Even his teammate, Hill. In fact, Achane is feeling himself so much right now that he confidently said he could beat the man nicknamed Cheetah in a 100-meter race.

“Jaylen Waddle? Bruh, yes [I am faster than Waddle] bruh. It really depends on how far we are running. If we run [100m] I’m beating everybody… [40m], Reek got it, his start is too fast,” Achane began (via St. Brown Podcast).

Achane admitted Hill’s fast starts would make it tough to beat him in a shorter race, like a 40-yard dash. But Achane says he’s all about acceleration once he gets going, which is probably why he’s able to hit so many big plays in the NFL. Hill, on the other hand, has one of the best jump-offs you’ll see.

“40’s really not that long. Reek is explosive. Everybody know that. His start is like this, he’s gone. But if we did race I wouldn’t be that far. And I get fast as I’m running, ‘Reek be fast like right now,” explained the running back, prompting a question from Amon-Ra St. Brown: “So you’d beat ‘Reek in the 100?”

“Yeah!” a confident Achane said.

St. Brown: What did you run in the 100 in college?

Achane: Uh, 10.1.”

This past offseason, Hill entered the 100-meter trials at the Grand Athletics meet. Just for fun. He ran a scorching 10.15 with barely any training beforehand. That means that even in a 100-meter race, Achane, who is seven years Hill’s junior, might have some trouble catching the Cheetah.

The closest we’d have to a side-by-side speed comparison between Achane and Hill—short of an actual race—is their times when they were both coming out of college and ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. At 22 years old in 2016, Hill ran it in 4.29 seconds. Seven years later, Achane ran it in 4.32 seconds at age 21.

That’s about as close as it gets. We may never know which is the faster of the pair. We just know that both are faster than Jaylen Waddle, no matter what Robbie Chosen says.