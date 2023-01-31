Tom Brady Transfer Update: Buccaneers Drop Subtle Hints About Retaining Brady While Asking OC Candidates How They’d Get the QB Back on Track

7x Super Bowl Winner Tom Brady’s status at the end of this season is driving a lot of people mad. The rumors surrounding the legendary signal-caller have definitely and thoroughly confused everyone.

For a long time, the only potential move for Brady was supposedly either retiring or finding a new team. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now thrown a spanner in the works, throwing fans off yet again.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans is the clear front-runner for the #Texans HC job; The #Bucs are not ruling out a Tom Brady return in OC search; All about the #Broncos secret meeting with #Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh this week. pic.twitter.com/idD8LAbHp3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Bucs are putting forward an interesting question while interviewing candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Such a question cannot just come about if the Buccaneers did not have some semblance of hope that such a situation is possible. However, only hope cannot play in their favor.

Garafolo says the Bucs are directly asking candidates what they’d do to improve the team if Brady was still leading the offense. “My understanding is that part of the conversation with the candidates is if Tom Brady returns what would be your plan to get him back on track,” he says. Do the Bucs know something the rest of the league does not?

Also Read: “Burrowhead My A**” : Travis Kelce Savagely Responds to Bengals Players & Cincinnati Mayor’s Trash Talk After Annihilating Joe Burrow’s Army

What will it take for Tom Brady to stay with the Bucs?

Tom Brady made headlines last season when he decided to return to playing football after announcing his retirement just 40 days earlier. That decision was more or less fueled by a desire to win another Super Bowl, and probably end his career on a high. However, things went awfully wrong for him the entire season. Not only did he not manage to win the Super Bowl, he even lost his wife of 13 years.

As the saying goes, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. This means Brady could possibly still be hopeful about a revival in his career, even at 45 years. Whether he can find this redemption with the Buccaneers is definitely a question worth asking. No doubt there are better teams out there, who’d be glad to have Brady lead their offense. However, a win with the Bucs will be much sweeter, and a fitting story.

The Bucs, as things stand, are in no shape to give him that shot at redemption. Which will definitely plague Brady’s mind when he eventually makes the call. Can the Bucs offer Brady something so irresistible that he is forced to stay? What can that offer include? Is that why the Bucs are so confident in asking candidates about working with Brady? Only time will tell where this rollercoaster will end.

Also Read: “They Got Scr*wed by The Officials!” : Joe Burrow Getting Flagged for Grounding Has Bengals Fans Up in Arms