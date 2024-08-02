“That’s Generational Wealth for Them and Their Families”: Josh Allen on Falling to 13th in the Highest-Paid QB List

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

It’s raining money in the NFL these days. Last week, the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love signed massive, market-defining contracts. However, at the same time, these market-resetting deals have caused Bills QB Josh Allen to drop in the money rankings, becoming the 13th highest-paid QB in the league. Despite this, Allen remains unfazed.

The Bills superstar recently appeared on a fieldside interview with Kay Adams on her show, “Up & Adams”. During the conversation, host Kay educated Allen that he now ranks thirteenth in the list of NFL QB salaries thanks to the recent extensions. Upon hearing this, Allen surprised everyone by clapping in appreciation for Love, Tua, and Lawrence and expressed his joy at them securing their deals.

As far as the 13th rank is concerned, Allen was least concerned about it, as he understands the market dynamics. So even if he is not in the top 10 right now, he understands his time will come, and most importantly, he is happy for the ones at the top because the “NFL is not for long.”

“You know, you got to appreciate your time in this league and understand when to strike. And for quarterbacks, you know, when your time’s up, it’s your time to get a deal. So I’m just happy that guys are getting paid because, again, that’s generational wealth for them and their families.”

“And We all play the same game, and we’re kind of a fraternity here in the NFL, so I’m very happy for all those guys,” he continued.

That said, it’s heartening to see Allen having a positive attitude towards the ranking. This is a testament to his love for the game and speaks volumes about his professionalism. Having a star player in the team with this attitude is always good for the collective.

With salary cap restrictions, players like Allen are worth their weight in gold

One of the most democratic elements of the NFL is the uniform salary cap. This cap requires creative accounting and strategic sacrifices for the collective good. Over the years, every successful team of superstars has seen their quarterbacks make strategic sacrifices to build a strong team.

The most obvious examples are Tom Brady during his New England Patriots era and Patrick Mahomes with the KC Chiefs. Despite becoming one of the most successful quarterbacks in the league, Mahomes has barely cracked the Top 10 QB salary list.

This has arguably helped the team retain players like Chris Jones and Travis Kelce while also bolstering the receiver room.

For the Buffalo Bills, players like Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, and Chris Godwin, among others, are set to hit free agency next season. So, seeing Allen’s nonchalant attitude towards dropping down in the NFL QB salary list is a positive sign for the team to spend big in 2025.