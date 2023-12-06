“That’s My Guy”: Brittany Mahomes Can’t Contain Her Excitement as Patrick Mahomes Gets Nominated for Man of the Year Award

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) kisses Brittany Matthews before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In a heartfelt Instagram story, Brittany Mahomes could not hide her excitement and delight as her husband, Patrick Mahomes, was nominated for the esteemed Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

This award is named after the late Bears RB Walter Peyton. It is one of the highest honors in the league and celebrates players for their humanitarian efforts off the field.

The “15 and the Mahomes Foundation” recently took to Instagram to congratulate their founder and chairman. In a heartfelt post, they noted, “Congratulations to our Chairman, Patrick Mahomes, for being named the Kansas City Chiefs nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award!”

Founded in 2019 by reigning MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the “15 and the Mahomies Foundation” is committed to enhancing children’s lives. Concentrating on health, wellness, and supporting underserved communities, the Foundation collaborates with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Mahomes, touched by the honor, shared his feelings:

“It’s such an honor to be nominated again by the Chiefs as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. As a dad of two, it means the world to me to be able to provide opportunities and support to underserved youth,” Mahomes said. “My family and I are so humbled to be in the running for an award that means so much to the Chiefs organization and our community.”

Brittany Mahomes took to her Insta story to share that post by her husband’s charitable organization. She is so proud of Patrick that her caption justifies it all. It read, “That’s my guy, so proud!”

Patrick Mahomes Is Among 32 Other Candidates for the Award

The recent unveiling of the 32 candidates for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award highlights a group of NFL players who are not only exceptional in their athletic performance but also deeply involved in community service.

This year’s list of nominees has so many wonderful players from different teams. Some of them include Jonathan Ledbetter of the Arizona Cardinals, Bradley Pinion of the Atlanta Falcons, and Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens.

Fans will get a chance to participate in Nationwide’s annual Charity Challenge. It is a social media and online contest, where fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge and their choice of player. The winner will be awarded an additional $35000, which will go to his choice of charity. The crowning moment will be at the NFL Honors, a prime-time award ceremony broadcast nationally on CBS, scheduled for February 8.