“The Aaron Rodgers Look-Alike Was Zach Wilson”: Chris Collinsworth Has Way Too Early Comparisons For Jets Rookie After Strong Preseason Games

Zach Wilson has been turning heads during the preseason with a pair of impressive performances, even earning comparisons to Aaron Rodgers.

Going against the Green Bay Packers, the Jets rookie had a lot of opportunities to soak up knowledge from one of the game’s greatest during joint practices before the game. Rodgers happily took him under his wing, sharing whatever he could to help Wilson out as he begins his NFL career.

Zach Wilson on chatting with Aaron Rodgers at Jets-Packers joint practice: “I’m a big fanboy”https://t.co/AegIKHvw12 pic.twitter.com/hd49AudFPe — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 19, 2021

Wilson has a lot to learn as he enters his rookie season, and whatever Rodgers may have helped him out with will definitely come in handy.

Zach Wilson Is Aaron Rodgers’ Look-Alike According To Chris Colinsworth

Zach Wilson finished his preseason game against the Packers by going 9/11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns while making great plays all over the field.

Zach Wilson ripped this pass to Corey Davis 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3eAyrsn6XF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 21, 2021

After a poor showing in training camp, something Wilson himself admitted, fans were all over the Jets decision to draft Wilson over some of the other options like Justin Fields, Trey Lance, or Mac Jones.

However, as the days go by, Wilson is starting to prove himself more and more. It is only preseason, but it’s hard to temper your excitement when you see your first round draft pick go out and perform.

That’s why it’s led to some pretty lofty comparisons from NFL analysts and commentators including Chris Collinsworth, who even took it a step further.

Zach Wilson showing flashes of Aaron Rodgers in his game 👀 pic.twitter.com/AXSFRbeiRJ — PFF (@PFF) August 25, 2021

That’s an ambitious take to make, but there’s no doubting the potential the Jets rookie has. He definitely has the arm strength and talent to make some of those Rodgers-esque throws, and if he continues to develop, he could one day make it to the same level as the Packers MVP.

