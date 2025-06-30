“Kevin Durant, You Was on Point”: Emmanuel Acho Once Again Faces Backlash for His Steelers-Jalen Ramsey Take

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been wheeling and dealing all offseason, but somehow, it doesn’t feel like they’re much better than they were last year. A lot of these moves feel like they’re just spinning their wheels.

Advertisement

They have picked up big names like DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers, but there doesn’t seem to be any concrete plan. On Monday, Pittsburgh traded star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tight end Jonnu Smith, and a seventh-round pick.

At first glance, this is a shocker. On second glance, it’s confusing. On third glance… we’re still not sure what to make of it, from either side. Emmanuel Acho does, though.

On the latest episode of The Facility, Acho said that this trade, “is the best news for Pittsburgh Steelers fans.” While his analysis of the deal was surprisingly on point, he couldn’t resist adding an outrageous hot take at the top of his breakdown: the Steelers are Super Bowl contenders because of this move.

“I do believe the Steelers are now Super Bowl contenders for several reasons. The biggest void offensively for the Steelers was the No. 2 wide receiver,” said the former linebacker.

“By acquiring Jonnu Smith, you no longer have to tend to that void, because instead of living in 10 or 11 personnel, you can live in 12 personnel… I believe an elite receiving tight end is more valuable than an elite receiving receiver because there are better cover cornerbacks than there are linebackers.”

For those who don’t know, 10 personnel means one RB and zero TEs, 11 means one RB and one TE, and 12 means one RB and two TEs, and so on and so forth. Acho actually does have a point there. He also suggested that Ramsey’s impact could be doubled by using him in the safety spot Fitzpatrick just vacated when the Steelers are in base packages.

“Defensively, I believe the Steelers, they still have an assortment of riches. Because in nickel personnel, you’ll put Jalen Ramsey in the slot, you can start Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott at safety, Joey Porter Jr. on the outside, Darius Slay on the outside. In base personnel, when the opponent comes out in their own 12 personnel package, now move Jalen Ramsey back to safety.”

.@EmmanuelAcho says the Steelers are Super Bowl contenders after trading for Jalen Ramsey & Jonnu Smith 👀 “This is the best news for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. pic.twitter.com/syilMcOY0C — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) June 30, 2025

Acho is correct in how these players will help the Steelers. But Super Bowl contenders? Come on now. It seems Acho has the same delusion as Steelers general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin: they all seem to think the 2025 Steelers are the 2021 Rams.

Most fans focused, as Acho and FS1 surely intended, on his ridiculous Super Bowl claim. “Boy, everybody is a contender until the season starts. hell, the Panthers are contenders too! Stoppppp itttttt,” said one.

Another penned, “He’s just talkin. He doesn’t mean that. Clickbait.” A third reminded everyone of one of Acho’s similarly hot takes from last year: “Just like the Jets were contenders last year.”

Another called back to a recent exchange Acho had with Kevin Durant: “@KDTrey5 you was on point he just be talkin.” The fan was referring to Durant’s hilarious clap back at one of Acho’s more silly recent NBA takes in which the former NFL linebacker suggested that greatness could be calculated by dividing the number of championships by the number of teams played for. KD, a veteran of five NBA teams, didn’t like that.

💀😂Kevin Durant BODIED one of the worst agenda-pushers, Emmanuel Acho pic.twitter.com/Jx2J4FyfIu — Flock (@TheFlockIsHot) May 15, 2025

In the end, this trade could benefit the Steelers if what Acho says comes to pass. However, it’s just as possible that Ramsey continues the downward trend of his career on the wrong side of 30 and OC Arthur Smith fails to properly utilize Jonnu Smith.

And even if the best-case scenario happens with those two players, this hardly moves the Steelers’ needle more than a regular-season win or two.