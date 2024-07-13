Tyreek Hill Respects But Doesn’t Agree With Michael Johnson’s Take on the WR’s Running Prowess

Tyreek Hill has earned his nickname “The Cheetah” after electrifying the NFL with his blazing speed and unmatched agility. Recently, the spotlight turned even brighter when Michael Johnson named him as the NFL athlete who could shine as a track and field star. The American track and field legend praised Hill’s speed, mentality, and confidence, but also offered a dose of reality. “Sadly for Tyreek, he wouldn’t be able to stay with our Grand Slam track racers,” Johnson said.

Advertisement

When Hill made his own appearance on “SportsCenter” Friday, he was asked about Johnson’s comments. The Miami Dolphins star showed nothing but respect, calling the four-time Olympic gold medalist a GOAT. But Hill didn’t back down from his own claims either:

“I feel like I can beat anybody in the world. Baby, I’m the cheetah, I’m the one and only. You feel me? My kids tell me that every morning ‘Daddy! You’re the fastest person in the world.’ That makes me feel good. So guess what, I’mma keep telling the world I’m the fastest man in the world until I race one of those guys, which I’ll never do.”

Hill added he followed Floyd Mayweather’s mentality when it comes to choosing opponents. In order to keep his “fastest man” title intact he would never be actually racing with the track and field stars. Still, Hill’s been vocal about wanting to face retired sprint king Usain Bolt in a 40-yard dash, though we all know that showdown’s not happening.

Hill’s not alone in his confidence. NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe also sided with Hill saying he could beat THE USAIN BOLT in a short sprint earlier in May. However, Bolt’s reaction to that claim was epic.

Usain Bolt Shut The Doors On Hill Even Competing Against Him

The debate over who’s winning in a Usain Bolt vs Tyreek Hill 40-yard dash came to “Nightcap,” where Shannon Sharpe was asked to pick a winner in a hypothetical winner. And the former NFL tight end backed the Miami Dolphins WR to win the race.

But he did emphasize this was based on their current form, with Bolt having hung up his spikes years ago. It’s a classic “what if” scenario that sports fans love to chew on.

And when we have social media, word just travels fast and it didn’t take long for Bolt to catch wind of Sharpe’s prediction. The Jamaican legend’s response was short, sweet, and dripping with confidence: “Not even in a next universe.” He is clearly not losing sleep over hypothetical races with NFL stars.

Not even in a next universe. ‍♂️ https://t.co/hzv69z5URj — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) May 30, 2024

While we’ll never see this showdown on the track, it’s the unwavering self-belief of both athletes that keeps this conversation alive. Bolt has good reason to feel untouchable because his world records have stood firm for years. Even track athletes haven’t been able to topple his 9.58 in 100m.