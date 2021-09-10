“Tom Brady doesn’t look the part or act the part like Michael Jordan but he is GOAT”: Skip Bayless says Bucs QB has a much harder job than Bulls legend

Tom Brady is widely considered the NFL GOAT because of his seven rings, and as a result he’s often compared to his NBA counterpart Michael Jordan.

Jordan’s six titles (coming off of two three peats in the 1990s) cemented his status in NBA history as the best to ever do it, with any modern day great looking to chase him (see LeBron James).

Jordan and Brady have dominated their sports, winning at the highest levels repeatedly and being consistently good throughout their careers. However, there is some difference in the style of their dominance, a difference that Skip Bayless believes places Brady above Jordan.

Brady is currently kicking off his 22nd year in the league with a victory, leading his Buccaneers on a game winning drive against the Dallas Cowboys beating them 29-28.

Michael Jordan Doesn’t Hold The Same Stature As Tom Brady According To Skip Bayless

Football is a complex game. It’s perhaps the most strategically advanced game in the league, and the mental intelligence you need to play it is much greater than other sports including basketball.

Quarterback is probably the hardest position to play across all sports. The QB has to memorize a whole book of play calls, cadences, defensive and offensive alignments, process all that information and act on that in the matter of seconds.

For that reason, Skip believes that Brady is a better football player than Jordan was a basketball player. Of course, comparing between sports is hard as there aren’t stats that are common to both that you can pull out, but Skip’s argument does hold ‘some’ weight to it.

Of course, it’s easy to argue the other side too, and say that Jordan’s indvidual performances were far more impactful since he played basketball where there’s only five players on a team on the court at any time. That means that if Jordan has an off night, it’s much harder for the rest of his team to cover it up.

However, Brady can have an off night and his defense or the run game can make up for it. It all depends on how you look at it, but there are certainly arguments to be made. For right now though, Brady will keep tormenting the league till he retires. He finished the game with 379 yards and four touchdown passes at age 44. There’s no telling when he’ll slow down, if he ever will that is.

