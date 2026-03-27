Jaxson Dart Sneaks in a Hint Fueling Odell Beckham Jr. Giants Reunion

Odell Beckham Jr.’s NFL comeback bid has gone from being just internet speculation to a rumor with credence over the past few days. And for a change, what’s sparked the frenzy about OBJ’s comeback is his performance on the field

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At the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, Odell Beckham Jr. reminded everyone why his name among WRs still carries weight. From a signature one-handed grab in warmups to sharp route-running throughout the event, the 31-year-old has looked far from ‘washed.’

Consequently, that performance has reignited league-wide interest and, unsurprisingly, the New York Giants appear to be the likely destination.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz didn’t hold back when discussing this possibility on SiriusXM NFL Radio, saying, “There’s a real shot Odell Beckham has a home going into the season. I don’t think anything is necessarily imminent, but this is the healthiest he’s been in the last couple of years … I can’t think of a better story than the New York Giants ending his career there.”

That sentiment was echoed by Adam Schefter, too, who added more fuel to the fire. “I saw OBJ at the Super Bowl, we talked, and he definitely wanted to play… He feels healthy,” Schefter revealed on The Pat McAfee Show. “There are certain places that appeal to him. The Giants would make some sense. It would be an awesome reunion.”

Amid this narrative building, there has now come a moment that has turned speculation into something more tangible. Giants QB Jaxson Dart recently dropped a casual offseason photo dump on Instagram.

Amid pictures with family and girlfriend Marissa Ayers, eight slides in, Dart included a photo with Odell Beckham Jr. To add to the intrigue, OBJ commented “Yessssirski!” under the post.

Jaxson added a pic of him and Odell to his insta dump… I smiled pic.twitter.com/jTPUd8xY2e — Carly (@carlymersky) March 26, 2026

What makes this linkup more credible is the fact that this isn’t the first time the two have publicly acknowledged each other. Beckham Jr. had already expressed interest in catching passes from the young QB during a recent appearance with Kay Adams. When asked about a potential Giants reunion involving Dart, he didn’t hesitate.

“That sounds great… If that opportunity presents itself, I would love to do that. Would be excited about that. He’s a good dude, he like to dance, I like all that,” Beckham said.

That said, the decision to unite OBJ with Dart ultimately lies with new head coach John Harbaugh, who is known to be very picky with his personnel. Secondly, Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL for a while, with his last rodeo being with the Miami Dolphins in 2024, where he managed just 9 receptions for 55 yards in nine games.

And last but not least, OBJ balled out in a flag football game, which is nowhere near the same level or intensity as an NFL game. So, despite how sentimental Beckham Jr.’s potential return to New York will be, it will still be a huge gamble for the Giants. Considering all this, it’s unlikely Harbaugh would like to pair his QB1 with someone as unreliable as OBJ in his current state.