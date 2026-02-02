“I Had No Idea”: Russell Wilson Denies Jeffrey Epstein Files Claims Tying Him to Private Jet, $140M Deal

Russell Wilson forcefully rejected online speculation after his name surfaced in a newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, making it clear he had no knowledge of, or connection to, the disgraced financier.

Advertisement

The documents, released Friday night by the U.S. Justice Department, quickly gained attention after social media claims suggested Wilson was mentioned in connection with a potential private jet purchase. Those claims stemmed from email exchanges included in the release that referenced Wilson while discussing the possible sale of a Gulfstream G-IV aircraft owned by Epstein.

Wilson addressed the situation directly on X as the documents began circulating.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!” Wilson wrote. “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!”

NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!

Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ixPptB1X3A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 2, 2026

The email chain dates back to January 27, 2019, when Wilson was still the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback and in the midst of negotiating what would later become a $140 million contract extension. The messages were exchanged between Epstein and his longtime pilot, Larry Visoski, and referenced Wilson as a potential buyer through a broker.

One message claimed Wilson had been persistently calling after seeing the aircraft and was interested in securing the jet during his contract negotiations.

https://twitter.com/PolymarketBlitz/status/2018125811925033156/photo/1

The emails also outlined potential deal structures, including an option period that would have required a substantial upfront payment and varying purchase prices depending on upgrades and engine work. However, Wilson was not included in the email chains, and there is no indication that he participated directly in those conversations.

As the documents circulated, Wilson emphasized that he was never informed that the aircraft belonged to Epstein and maintained that no transaction ever took place. He stated that he never purchased the plane and never had any communication with Epstein at any point.

The release of the Epstein-related records has drawn scrutiny across multiple industries, with thousands of pages being examined for notable names and connections.

In Wilson’s case, he moved quickly to distance himself from any implication, publicly denying any association and underscoring that his only interaction involved a broker with no disclosed link to Epstein.