“How I Got the Messed Up Script?” : Davante Adams Becomes the Latest NFL Star to Say Officials are Rigging Games

The referees at this year’s Pro Bowl upheld the tradition of making controversial, game-deciding decisions that infuriate fans and players. Of late, players have poked fun at the league by jokingly claiming that they’ve been receiving scripts for the season to follow. After the Pro Bowl, the latest one to join the train is Las Vegas Raiders’ receiver, Davante Adams.

Adams’ frustration comes from the referees making a rather dumb decision during the flag football event. According to the rules of flag football, a player is not allowed to rush in the final 5 yards. A foul results in a 10-yard penalty, an obvious good fortune for the other team. However, things did not go so well for said “other” team, when a foul was clearly committed on the field.

NFC’s Kirk Cousins decided to make an ill-informed decision and kneeled while inside the 5-yard zone during the final few moments of the game. For those unaware, kneeling counts as a rush play. This means, Cousins undeniably gave himself and his team a 10-yard penalty. However, what was so obvious to everyone, did not seem that clear to the officials.

No flag was thrown on the play, and no penalty was given. Despite AFC coach Peyton Manning’s pleas and protests, the officials awarded the NFC the win. To rub salt in the wound, the NFC was being coached by Peyton’s brother, Eli. Which means a considerable loss of face and bragging rights for the foreseeable future. All because of the referees.

Davante Adams mocks officials after poor call leads to a loss in Pro Bowl

Davante Adams decided to hop on the bandwagon of players claiming the NFL is rigged. Although these players are only joking, it does attract a lot of attention towards the referees and officials making crucial mistakes that end up deciding games. In his Tweet, Adams wrote, “Man, not the refs controlling the Pro Bowl too. Shaking my head. How I get the messed up script?”

The issue of poor officiating has been plaguing the NFL for a long time. However, things started to get worse this season, as fans started calling out referees for obvious mistakes. Ranging from an unnecessary flag, to not even acknowledging a foul, officials have indirectly started affecting the results of the games. While this may not be a Tim Donaghy sort of situation, it still showsthe league in a bad light.

With such issues now becoming the talk of the town, the NFL will have to take this matter into account. How they will respond, though, is uncertain. Will be see the advent of technological aids for referees? Or will some other innovative method save referees from the disasters a bad call can make?

