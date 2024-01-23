Jason Kelce Tailgate: Travis Kelce’s Brother Channels His Raw Philly Spirit in Buffalo by Endulging With Bills Fans Before Playoff Game

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Jason Kelce reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs score against the Buffalo Bills during the first half for the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce showcased true football spirit as he cheered on his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. All eyes were on him in the VIP suite, and sometimes even out of the suite! He even engaged with Buffalo Bills fans and made quite an impression on the Bills Mafia with his tailgate performance.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jason pulled a surprise move by crashing a Bills tailgate. In the game-day spirit, the Bills Mafia welcomed him like one of their own, and being true to his Philly spirit, Jason joined in to drink beers with them.

In a video posted by New Heights on X (formerly Twitter), Bills fans gather in a large crowd around a table filled with alcoholic beverages. Unexpectedly, Jason Kelce emerges, grabs a drink, chugs it, and tosses the empty container on the ground. The Bills fans are seen cheering for him, and Kelce, showing his generous side, gives high fives before departing.

However, after the video went viral, some fans hoped Jason Kelce would join in another Bills tradition of smashing the tables. It would have been fun to see him do that, but alas, he had to hurry to impress the Chiefs’ fans too.

Jason Kelce’s Wild Touchdown Cheers

Once he reached the VIP stands with the Kelce family, Jason’s energy took a rollercoaster ride. Initially calm with a beer in hand, he sat behind Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. However, when his little brother scored a touchdown in the second quarter, Jason transformed into a wild cheerleader.

He jumped from his VIP suite to the regular stands, giving high-fives to excited football fans. Even his shirtless celebration caught the attention of his daughters, who had a hilarious reaction watching from home.

In the middle of a Chiefs vs. Bills showdown, the spotlight surprisingly shifted to an Eagles center, stealing the show with his energetic antics. The Chiefs were so impressed that they crowned him the “No. 1 Hype Man” title.

Recently, there were whispers about Jason Kelce thinking of retiring after a challenging 13th NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Following a heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, cameras caught him with teary eyes, seeking a comforting hug from his mother, Donna Kelce.

Although he clarified on his podcast that retirement isn’t on the horizon, and stated the emotional defeat took its toll. However, come Sunday, Kelce revealed a different side, wholeheartedly supporting his brother, Travis in his Divisional Round Game. It highlights Jason’s dedication to the game and his undying love for his family.