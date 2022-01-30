“The last time Tom Brady was this pissed, he went to 3 straight Super Bowls”: Jeff Howe believes NFL legend is going to come back with vengeance after early mis-reports of him retiring surfaced

Tom Brady’s retirement report may have come even before Tom Brady made his decision. And Jeff Howe believes that the QB will come back with a vengeance next season.

On Saturday, Schefter posted on Twitter that “Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell (Jeff Darlington) and me.”

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

But there is a lot of confusion regarding the leaked rumours. Multiple figures from within the quarterback’s camp — including his agent and father — have denied the rumours. Several key members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also say the all-time great quarterback has not yet made his decision.

Jeff Howe believes Tom Brady will come back for another season.

Tom Brady may or may not have made a decision yet. But what we know for a fact is that his camp was not happy with the timing. His agent issued a statement on the situation which did not explicitly deny the rumours but did not confirm anything either.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what is being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Similarly Tom Brady Sr issued a statement clarifying the misreport.

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, “This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.” #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Clearly there is a lot of conjecture surrounding the topic. But with no information from Brady yet, it is understood that he isn’t going to be happy. And Jeff Howe had an interesting take on the situation.

I’ll say this, the last time Tom Brady was this pissed off, he went to three straight Super Bowls. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 29, 2022

It is clear that we are going to have to wait and hear from the man himself before the world can once and for all bid goodbye to the GOAT.

