“The Level of A*s Kissing &…”: Robert Saleh’s Aaron Rodgers Praise Did Not Go Down Well With Craig Carton

The Jets head coach, Robert Saleh, recently showered high praise on his starting QB, Aaron Rodgers, dubbing him a “phenomenal teammate,” a “phenomenal resource,” and lauding him for doing everything asked of him. These glowing remarks came hot on the heels of Saleh labeling Rodgers’ absence from the mandatory minicamp as “unexcused”, something that left many feeling the coach could’ve handled the situation better.

Advertisement

However, for outspoken Jets diehard Craig Carton, Saleh’s recent comments were simply the latest instance of an organization engaging in over-the-top hero worship. Recently, on an episode of “The Carton Show,” Carton didn’t mince words as he vented his exasperation:

“The level of a*s-kissing and brown-nosing that my beloved organization continues to do in regards to Aaron Rodgers, you think they’re talking about Jesus. And, it’s getting a little crazy,” Carton remarked.

While Carton understands that Saleh was simply responding to a question about Rodgers’ leadership and attempting to avoid fueling any disputes, he feels this overblown attention has reached a tipping point.

Carton also questioned: if Rodgers is really a ‘phenomenal teammate,’ as Saleh suggested, then why would he miss the mandatory minicamp? As a diehard Jets fan, Carton does wish nothing but the best for the QB, but he drew the line at the organization going ahead and pouring Rodgers with god-like honor.

In Carton’s opinion, the New York Jets need to view Rodgers as just another player, speak their minds freely, and either express genuine anger over his minicamp absence or offer measured responses. After all, the Jets are more than just their quarterback.

Carton Suggests Majority of the Jets Organization “Are in Awe Of” Aaron Rodgers

Carton didn’t stop there, further suggesting that the New York Jets organization, having underperformed for years and lacking any significant goodwill, can fairly be termed a “bad franchise.”

These remarks led him to believe that a majority within the Jets’ front office and locker room – from GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh to owner Woody Johnson and even some players – are essentially “in awe” of their star QB, despite him playing just four snaps in his debut season and sparking endless controversies.

“I appreciate that Coach Saleh is answering questions, but at some point, we got to close our mouth a little bit,” Carton remarked, while Greg Jennings chimed in that this excessive Rodgers fixation prevents the franchise from focusing on other positives, like their defense featuring rising star Sauce Gardner.

Carton doubled down, mentioning that when he tees it up with Coach Saleh for a round of golf next week, he plans to advise the Jets’ head man to temper his Rodgers rhetoric, stop treating the quarterback like “white Jesus,” and instead focus on addressing the elements that can propel the team to Super Bowl glory.