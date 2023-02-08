Super Bowl LVII Official Merchandise: When, Where & How To Buy?

Super Bowl LVII is almost upon us. With only a week left for the big day, the NFL has opened avenues for fans to get their hands on official merchandise. There is a wide range of options, not to mention the range of customization, available. So fans will not want to miss this opportunity to get themselves a souvenir from this year’s Super Bowl week.

According to the league, the NFL shop for Super Bowl LVII is now officially open in downtown Phoenix. Located in the North Ballroom of the Phoenix Convention Center, the shop will be selling exclusive NFL merchandise including official jerseys, collectibles, and even some of Rihanna’s fashion and beauty products, from the Savage X Fenty range. The timings for the shop are already up, so be prepared.

The NFL Super Bowl shop is also housing some exclusive products from brands such as Wear by Erin Andrews and Starter x MSX. Other brands on feature include Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Fans also have the option of purchasing Build-a-Bears, complete with an exclusive collection of Super Bowl apparel.

Apart from the store at the convention center, the NFL plans to open multiple pop-up shops across Phoenix. Locations include the Super Bowl Experience music festival, Hance Park, The Sheraton, Renaissance Phoenix, Hyatt Regency, and Old Town Scottsdale.

Also Read: Best Super Bowl Commercials: A look at the top 5 NFL Super Bowl commercials ever aired, ahead of Super Bowl LVII

NFL Fans gear up for a historic Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs

This year’s Super Bowl is special for many reasons. For one, it could possibly be the first time ever in 23 years that Tom Brady is watching the game as a neutral. That is, unless he decides to unretire again, in which case this point becomes moot for the second year in a row. However, there are non-Brady-related special things about this Super Bowl too.

Super Bowl LVII will mark the first time two black QBs face each other for the top prize. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Eagles’ Jalen Hurts could very well be vying for the regular season MVP award too, so there’s a possibility of winning the Holy Trinity of the NFL for one of them. Both players are trying to lead their teams to a second Super Bowl win during their tenure.

This year’s Super Bowl also features a rivalry like no other. One that is baptized in blood. For the first time in the NFL, two brothers face off against each other. Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce may not be looking forward to spoiling his elder brother and Eagles’ center Jason Kelce’s night. However, it is a price he must pay in exchange for a second Super Bowl ring. Which also comes with eternal bragging rights, per Jason.

Also Read: What is the NFL Free Agency & when does it start? A sneak peak into an exciting off-season battle