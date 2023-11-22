“The Quarterback Plays a Really Big Part On Game Day”: Tom Brady Seemingly Throws Mac Jones Under the Bus While Defending Bill Belichick

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with coach Bill Belichick after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to fifth Super Bowl in eight seasons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have surpassed all bounds of lackluster performances with a 2-8 season record so far. They have registered losses in most crucial games, now being the bottom rankers in their AFC East Conference, which has also caught the attention of former QB Tom Brady.

Advertisement

This is a glaring departure from the previous season where the Patriots closed the season with a nearly decent 8-9 record. Tom Brady, the former Patriots and Bucs QB who announced his retirement this February expressed his disappointment with the team’s downhill performance.

In his appearance at the ‘Stephen A Smith Show’, Brady who left the Patriots after 2019 touched upon the challenges of the Patriots. He commented in a critical tone posed primarily on the quarterback’s importance in a game. Tom Brady asserted that the quarterback plays a pivotal role, dictating the game. Even historically, QBs are viewed as the field generals who orchestrate plays and make split-second decisions.

Advertisement

“The quarterback plays a very big part on the game day. They are not the entire things but because you touch the ball you have a big opportunity to impact the game.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SavageSports_/status/1726754968189665747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many fans appeared in the comment sections dissecting Brady’s remarks. They claimed that Brady may have hinted at the current Patriots QB Mac Jones with his criticism.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RockStoneAW/status/1726804266214412657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NEPatsjunkie/status/1726767302765355023?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SimonWagstaff16/status/1726757770165473525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jstunt81/status/1726758406516576633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brady, however, had more to say about the Patriots’ future claiming Bill Belichick was an important part of the team, who impacted the team indirectly.

Tom Brady Voices Enduring Respect for His Former HC Bill Belichick

Amidst the discussion, Tom Brady didn’t just focus on the QB dynamics. He also took a moment to defend his former coach, Bill Belichick, acknowledging his unwavering respect for Belichick’s coaching style. Brady emphasized, “I think he’s an incredible coach. He’s the best coach in my belief, in the history of the game.”

He continued with his admiration of Belichick as a head coach in the way he deals with the team.“I think he prepares the team really well.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/theScore/status/1727021053271249139?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tom also drew a parallel to the past stating that Belichick’s coaching methods are enduring and have bore the desired results in the past. He emphasized that the nature of football is very unpredictable which adds to the challenges of the Patriots.

“I don’t think he’s probably coaching much different now than when we were undefeated in 2007 right. I’m sure he’s preparing the team the same way, the results are different. But again, that’s why the sport’s so challenging.”

Tom Brady has a history with Bill Belichick being the Patriots QB from 2000 to 2019. His perceived tensions and critiques have not transcended his love for his former coach. While the fans tensed a sense of mediocrity in Mac Jones from what Brady said, his statement reflected his appreciation for Belichick.