Multi-Millionaire Tom Brady’s 7 Money-Minting Steps Might Soon Take His Net Worth Beyond Gisele Bundchen’s $400 Million

One might assume that with seven Super Bowl wins, Tom Brady’s bank account would be bursting at the seams. However, his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen actually outshines him with a net worth of $400 million, compared to Brady’s $300 million. But Brady isn’t content with his financial standing it seems.

According to Andrew Petcash, co-founder of Profluence Capital, Brady is well on his way to flip the script on his finances with his 7 business moves. Tom Brady’s financial portfolio is on a winning streak, set to skyrocket his wealth beyond $400 million in the near future.

With a string of endorsements, a mammoth deal with FOX, savvy investments in companies like Under Armour, and a flourishing production company, Brady’s financial playbook is as impressive as his football career. And let’s not forget the rising star of TB12, his lifestyle brand.

7 Things That Are Helping Tom Brady Build a Mammoth Net Worth

Endorsements

Beyond his on-field triumphs, Tom Brady has forged lucrative partnerships with a slew of brands, showcasing his savvy business acumen. From luxury carmaker Aston Martin to lifestyle essentials like Christopher Cloo sunglasses and Molecule Mattresses, Brady’s endorsements span diverse sectors like:

Aston Martin

Christopher Cloos

Molecule Mattresses

Hertz Commercials

Subway

Sam Adams

IWC Schaffhausen watches

Under Armour

UGG

T-Mobile

Wheels Up

Tag Heuer

Upper Deck

Footlocker

Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Deal With Fox

Brady’s FOX deal isn’t just a paycheck; it’s a touchdown! Clocking in at $375 million over 10 years, it’s a contract fit for a legend. Alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Brady’s ready to tackle the broadcast booth, bringing his A-game to FOX’s top matchups every week.

TB12 and The Brady Brand

Within “The Brady Brand” realm, one can discover a myriad of ventures, including TB12 and his production companies. Launched in 2013, TB12 epitomizes Brady’s holistic approach to health and fitness. It’s not just a brand; it’s a way of life, It features products and services that echo Brady’s dedication to wellness. With annual sales exceeding million, TB12 is primed for expansion, joining forces with the esteemed NOBULL brand.

The Under Armour Stock Option

Rewind to 2010, when Brady and Under Armour shook hands on a groundbreaking deal. Beyond endorsements, The NFL legend’s stake in the company paid off big time, with Under Armour’s stocks rocketing up over 800%, making it a win-win scenario.

Religion of Sports and 199 Productions

Tom Brady’s influence isn’t confined to the gridiron; he’s making waves in the entertainment realm too! Alongside Michael Strahan, he co-founded Religion of Sports, to craft engaging sports-related content. And with 199 Productions, launched in 2020, Brady is venturing into premium film, documentary, and TV show production.

Autograph

Tom Brady’s Autograph is more than just signatures; it’s a whole new adventure. This company is pioneering the creation of exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs) adorned with autographs from sports legends and celebs, including Brady himself. With Brady and entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt steering the ship, Autograph collaborates with top digital artists to curate one-of-a-kind collections and experiences.

Tom Brady Eyes Minority Stakes In Multiple Sports Franchises

Tom Brady’s savvy investments in pro sports teams ensure his presence in the sports world long after his NFL career ends: