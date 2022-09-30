Patrick Mahomes partied it up with $26 million celebrity in Sin City before his marriage with Brittany Matthews

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have had a successful marriage so far, and for Mahomes’ bachelor’s party, he went all out in Las Vegas.

Vegas is one of the most popular bachelor party locations. From the ‘Hangover’ movie series, you may be familiar with the phrase ‘what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas’ considering how Sin City is host to a bevy of different establishments that are well suited for a bachelor’s trip.

Grand hotels, bars, the Vegas Strip, and of course, all the casinos. It’s an ideal location to go crazy one last time with the boys before marriage, and Mahomes made sure that he partied grandly by having his bachelor party in Vegas.

He had several of his teammates over, and he also had a high-profile celebrity in for his wedding. Mahomes signed a $503 million extension after winning the Super Bowl shortly before he proposed to Brittany Matthews.

Brittany Matthews’ engagement ring from Patrick Mahomes worth six figures https://t.co/dpewRfB15C pic.twitter.com/AZfiKPk8j9 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 2, 2020

Patrick Mahomes had Big Sean in for his bachelor party before marrying Brittany Matthews

Mahomes needed to get one final night in with the boys before marrying Brittany Matthews, and he made sure to have several of his close friends and teammates in.

Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. were among those in attendance, and the Chiefs star hosted the party Drai’s Nightclub, a rooftop venue at the Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Also in attendance was famous rapper Big Sean, with a net worth of $26 million. Mahomes and the rest of his guests enjoyed a live concert from their VIP booth, as the hip hop star brought Kelce and Brown on-stage with him.

This Big Sean x Patrick Mahomes moment was brought to you by Adidas. pic.twitter.com/yBdeahRqnB — Rhyme x Ball (@RhymexBall) February 28, 2022

Mahomes clearly had the time of his life during the bachelor’s party, and he’s now in a very successful relationship with Brittany. The two are high school sweethearts, and they’re now setting up a solid base in Kansas City.

The Chiefs quarterback has won a Super Bowl for the city while Brittany is looking to help women’s sports, building a stadium for KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team.

