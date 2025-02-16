“The Bills or Kansas City Don’t Have a Receiver Like You”: Ryan Clark Gets Honest With Tyreek Hill After Heated Confrontation

After another disappointing season in Miami, Tyreek Hill voiced his frustrations, hinting at a possible departure in the 2025 offseason. Those comments naturally didn’t sit well with Ryan Clark, who questioned Hill’s leadership and criticized how he handled himself in a frustrating situation. After nearly two months, Hill finally had his chance to respond.

Sitting down for a brief chat on The Pivot Podcast, the star wideout called out Clark for his remarks. While he expressed his love for Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, two co-hosts of the podcast, Hill made it clear he didn’t feel the same way about Clark—accusing him of talking trash behind his back.

“Ya’ll two, I love ya’ll two. But this dog over here! My mom always sends me stuff of what Mr. Ryan Clark always says. You be talking trash,” said the Super Bowl winner.

True to his nature, Ryan didn’t back down or take his words back. Instead, he doubled down, saying Hill’s statement doesn’t inspire confidence in him as a leader. Clark insisted that he had no problem saying that to his face.

A former NFL safety and known player advocate, Clark maintained that while he typically supports players, he couldn’t stand by Hill’s words. He expected more from the receiver and, as a leader, Hill should be setting the tone for his teammates.

“When you go into the locker room and you say what you said, that’s not leadership to me. And I’ll say that to your face. I’m never gonna say anything about y’all that I wouldn’t say in front of y’all. I’m pro player all the time, but in that situation, you are a leader, right? You better than that, in my opinion.”

Hill had no hard feelings about Ryan’s statement and made it clear that he doesn’t hold grudges.

With the show being recorded as part of the Madden Bowl, they couldn’t let him leave without asking a Madden-related question. Crowder asked Hill which team he would choose when he plays—his current team, the Dolphins, or his former team, the Chiefs.

Cheetah’s answer? This year, he prefers playing with Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Crowder agreed, saying it made sense since Hill is trying to win in Madden. Clark then chimed in, asking if he ever trades himself to those teams in the game. After all, as the fastest player in both the NFL and Madden, adding himself to those rosters would give him an even bigger advantage.

“But do you trade yourself to those teams, not like that, not to be over the Dolphins, just because you are the fastest player in the game? The Bills or Kansas City don’t have a receiver like you. So yeah, you got the QB, but you can’t go deep. You got to go deep.”

In response, Hill stated that he plays with the roster as it is, without making any changes.

For those who didn’t know, the Cheetah has also put an end to the speculation surrounding his future in Miami. He publicly apologized to Tua Tagovailoa, clarifying that he never actually wanted to leave.

His previous comments stemmed from frustration, and he took full accountability for them. Hill acknowledged that he needs to be better and is focused on regaining the mindset and work ethic he had when he first arrived in Miami.

“Tua, he’s my guy, always will be my guy, no matter what. I’m sure he understands my frustration. We all want to win. Tua, he’s another competitor. He’s a hell of a competitor. A lot of people don’t know that. He’s a winner. He’s consistent. So I’m looking forward just to us continuing to build our relationship even more, and this is my public apology… This is my public apology to you, Tua. Love you, bro.”

For now, it seems Hill is staying put, but that could change as the new season approaches. As a fierce competitor, he may find it difficult to remain with the Dolphins, a team that has yet to make real strides in the postseason or contend for a Lombardi Trophy.