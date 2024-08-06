Deion Sanders Jr. Calls Out Fox for Quoting “Gamblers” on Shedeur Sanders’ Improvement

It’s no secret that the Sanders family is always ready to stand their ground, especially when it comes to supporting each other. Ahead of the 2024 CFB season, Shedeur Sanders received some critical feedback, and his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., wasn’t about to let it slide—particularly since the critic wasn’t from a football background.

The critic in question is none other than veteran oddsmaker Rex Beyers, who was quoted by CFB on Fox. Beyers shared his thoughts with the media house on what Shedeur needs to improve before entering the 2025 NFL Draft, noting the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback takes “far too long to process information and get through his progressions.”

This comment did not sit well with Sanders Jr., who questioned Beyers’ credibility, given his background. He took to his Instagram story to express his disbelief, writing,

“They [Fox] posting quotes from gamblers now….these people have completely lost it.”

Deion Sanders Jr is in flames pic.twitter.com/wvve8ti9t8 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) August 6, 2024

While the critique might have been a bitter pill for Deion Jr. to swallow, it wasn’t entirely negative. Beyers did acknowledge Shedeur’s “natural talent” and suggested that a few improvements could take him a long way.

But, as we’ve seen time and again, criticism is like air to the Sanders clan—they breathe it in and let it fuel their fire.

Shedeur and the Colorado Buffaloes have faced criticism every step of the way

Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes have been a hot topic since the start, facing criticism left and right. Since Prime took over as head coach in early 2023, his unconventional ways started making quite a few headlines, and the media made sure to pounce on every little detail.

His ‘overuse’ of the transfer portal raised more than a few eyebrows, especially since the reports of players wanting to leave after Sanders’ introduction surfaced. Many in the media also criticized Sanders’ approach, claiming he’s trying to build an all-star team overnight rather than developing talent from within.

Despite all the noise, the Buffaloes managed to snag three big wins early on. But despite their excellent performances, Shedeur and Travis Hunter, who carried the offense on their shoulders, faced their own share of criticism.

It was a sweet moment of vindication for Coach Prime; however, their team’s performance soon dipped, and the critics were back in full force, questioning his methods all over again.

However, Coach Prime and his sons have never been the type to back down from a fight. They’ve been vocal in defending each other, while also never failing to call out the media for their unsolicited scrutiny.

That said, after moving to the Big 12, the program has a lot to unpack. However, they must showcase their improvement this year and at least secure a berth in the Bowl Games, or it will become a difficult task for Shedeur to be picked in the first round.