“The Vikings Win This Game 41–30”: Jon Gruden Analyzes the Heavyweight NFC Bout Between Detroit and Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions meet for a season finale showdown with the NFC #1 seed at stake. It’s a high-quality matchup on paper that every NFL fan will surely tune into. Jon Gruden is one of them. He’s so excited about the matchup that he made it one of his games of the week to break down on his show.

In the Instagram video Gruden shared, the former head coach appeared on screen with his excited grin, which earned him the nickname “Chucky” during his coaching days. He seemed visibly pumped about the high-stakes matchup. Before going into analysis mode, he made the prize for the victor clear.

“I think we have the game of the year here… Since seeding began in 1975 there have never been two 14-win teams, especially with the stakes as high as they are… The winner gets a bye, a week off, and a chance to heal and do some extra preparation. And then they get home-field through the length of the playoffs.”

The outcome for the winner is significant, as they will automatically lock in the top seed. What’s unfortunate about the situation, though, is the other side of the coin: the loser will become the first 14-win team to ever have to go on the road as a Wild Card selection.

If the NFL were like the NBA, the game wouldn’t matter as much, as the two teams would be battling for the one and two seeds. But the NFL automatically selects the four division winners in each conference as the top four seeds. It may sound unfair to some; however, it does a great job of ensuring regular season games (like this one) matter. Especially in-division matchups.

Gruden went on to talk about how awesome both sets of offenses have been this season as well. Head coaches, Dan Campbell and Kevin O’Connell have been on fire when it comes to playcalling this season. Both squads also have a quarterback who’s been great, reliable running games, and receivers who can get out and make plays.

What it’s going to come down to, though, is the defense. And Gruden agrees.

“I think Minnesota is excited to see this Detroit secondary, they’ve given up 60 passing plays of 20 yards or more,” Gruden pointed out. “The only team that’s given up more is the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Yet, Gruden also noted that the Vikings have given up 50 passing plays of 20 yards or more. It goes to show that this game has the makings of an exciting high-scoring matchup.

“It’s going to be a shootout I believe, perfect passing conditions. The Lions at home can’t stay with the Vikings. The Vikings win this one 41-38.”

This is a bit of a wild pick from Gruden. Minnesota is coming in as 3-point underdogs, and the Lions are the crowd’s favorite to win. But after the full breakdown, it’s hard to disagree with what he highlights. The short week and defensive injuries will be tough for Detroit to overcome.