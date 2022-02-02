“There was no cliff”: NFL fan slams Max Kellerman for infamous take on Tom Brady after Bucs QB announces his retirement

Max Kellerman once predicted Tom Brady and his career will have a sudden fall. But after another MVP level season and calling it quits after, the Bucs QB definitely proved he is undefeated against Father time.

After much media speculation and rumours, Tom Brady took to social media to thank the world and announce his retirement personally.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” he wrote in part.

Back in 2016, ESPN analyst Max Kellerman predicted an epic downfall for the GOAT. Safe to say that was a horrible take.

NFL fan slammed Max Kellerman for infamous Tom Brady cliff take

Back in 2016, ESPN’s Kellerman went on First Take and made a prediction that was bold to say the least.

“Tom Brady’s just about done,” Kellerman said a “First Take” segment. “It could be his next game, it could be a year from now, but he is going to fall off a cliff. Tom Brady is going to be a bum in short order.”

Brady and the Patriots went on to not only win the Super Bowl that season, but would play in two more after that, including winning with the Tampa Bay Bucs in only his first season with the team.

6 years since NFL fans still haven’t forgotten the infamous moment.

Tom Brady’s retirement after an MVP caliber season confirms what Max Kellerman couldn’t figure out: There was no cliff. — Adam Pellerin (@adampellerin) February 1, 2022

Even ignoring his 2 Super Bowl-winning seasons and his other stellar accomplishments in the last few years, this year alone Brady put up MVP numbers at the age of 44.

In leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. All of these make him just the third quarterback along with Drew Brees (2018) and Peyton Manning (2013) to lead the league in all four major statistical categories since 1991.

Clearly not Max Kellerman’s best moment.