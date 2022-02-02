NFL

“There was no cliff”: NFL fan slams Max Kellerman for infamous take on Tom Brady after Bucs QB announces his retirement

Tom Brady
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
“When you’re black, NFL teams are looking for a reason not to hire you": Stephen A Smith Stands with Brian Flores amidst racial discrimination case against the NFL
Next Article
"More time for me to come UFC events": Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to Dana White's congratulatory post after his retirement
NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“More time for me to come UFC events”: Tom Brady had a hilarious reaction to Dana White’s congratulatory post after his retirement

After a career of unimaginable success, Tom Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats…