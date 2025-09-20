“Not Yet”: Deion Sanders Doesn’t Completely Shut the Door for a Future NFL Gig

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has said on multiple occasions that he has no plans to leave Colorado. He seems committed to building a long-term future with the school and has even mentioned that he doesn’t think he’d be a good fit in the pros. Why so?

Advertisement

Sanders believes he’d have less control over an NFL team, and players making big money might not fully buy into the kind of coaching he’s doing right now. But still, is there any wiggle room for Prime to change his mind?

In an interview that was shot before the 2025 season, Sanders was asked whether God is preparing him to coach in the big league, as Prime has often said he’s only following God’s path and doing what he’s been called to do. While he somewhat dismissed the idea of NFL coaching, the Hall of Famer didn’t completely close the door.

“Not yet,” Sanders said on the Tamron Hall Show.

Hall looked a bit puzzled and asked the question again, which led to Deion explaining himself. “You’ve got to understand, I’m a father, and I love my babies… We haven’t had that conversation,” Sanders added.

It makes sense, given how much time Deion tends to spend with his kids. Even though he doesn’t coach them anymore, he was still spotted often with Shedeur and Shilo Sanders on fishing trips and typical family activities over the offseason. He simply loves being a dad and likes to talk with his family before making crucial career decisions.

However, now with Shedeur and Shilo in the NFL, the father-son bonding time must be fewer and farther between. Hall actually noticed Sanders sounded somewhat emotional when talking about no longer coaching them.

“You could be coaching them in the NFL if you follow,” Hall suggested.

It was a great suggestion. But Coach Prime stuck to his stance, using God as a reason for not accepting an NFL job yet.

“If I want to. I don’t feel like I’m called at this point to that. I have not heard from God on that… The reason I’m somewhat successful at what I do is because I hear his voice, and I follow,” Sanders stated.

Some NFL franchises are probably hoping Sanders hears that voice soon, because there are already a few head coaching jobs that could open up in the near future. Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins seems to be the coach in the hottest seat. There’s also Brian Daboll of the New York Giants. Even Kevin Stefanski, coaching Deion’s son, is in a precarious position with a struggling team and a young QB to develop.

So, even though Prime hasn’t given it much thought since last year, teams could be knocking on his door sooner rather than later. After all, he has an impressive resume so far, turning around football programs at an HBCU and a Division 1 school. Who’s to say he can’t find the same kind of success in the NFL?