Tom Brady Lets it All Out on Social Media After Damontae Kazee’s Suspension; “It’s Not Ok”
“…hard hits happen. QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits…QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places…To put the blame on the defense players all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tom Brady Not Happy With NFL’s New Protection Regulations
This is also not the first time the 5x MVP has lamented what he calls the growing “mediocrity” within the league. The league’s efforts to make the game safer for the players have not been sitting well with the former QB, who is of the school of thought that there is a softening of the game happening.
Reminiscing the days of old, Brady incited names like Ray Lewis, Rodney Harrison, and Ronnie Lott and said, “every hit they would have made would have been a penalty,” by today’s standards on The Stephen A. Show. Brady believes the league’s player issue can’t solved by more rules and regulations against hits, but rather by better offensive coaching and play.
He further took the coaches to task, wondering why they don’t coach like they used to before, and instead of complaining about their players getting tackled they should, “talk to their player about how to protect himself? We used to work on the fundamentals of those things all the time. Now they’re trying to be regulated all the time,” throwing in a jab at the “regulated” state of the game.
He further took a hit at the league’s new rules as he said, “The rules have allowed a lot of bad habits to get into the actual performance of the game.” In his defense of Kazee, Brady continued to highlight his view that defensive players should not be responsible for the protection of an offensive player.
Again inciting the “old ways,” Brady once said on his podcast, “Football is a physical sport, there’s a physical element to all of this. You throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn’t have had a flag.” It’s important to note, however, that a lot of things were different 20 years ago. Whether the league is getting soft or finally responding to the backlash it has received over the years for not protecting its players, meanwhile, remains a contentious issue.
Share this article