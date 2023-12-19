Tom Brady Lets it All Out on Social Media After Damontae Kazee’s Suspension; “It’s Not Ok”

In the league’s latest efforts to crack down on “unnecessary” hits during games, it suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the regular season and any potential postseason games. 7X Super Bowl champion Tom Brady , however, doesn’t seem to be on board with this decision.

Brady seemingly replied to an Instagram post reporting Kazee’s suspension, with a take of his own. An X user shared the screenshot of Brady’s lengthy comment on an Instagram post, once more lamenting what he sees as the degradation of the game he played for two decades. In the comment, he seemingly defends Kazee, subtly shifting the blame on the QB as he says,

“…hard hits happen. QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits…QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places…To put the blame on the defense players all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!”

Further, he also cited better coaching as another thing that leads to QBs not making better-throwing decisions. This is not the first time TB-12 has suggested that safety is a QB issue, not a defensive issue. He noted in 2021 that a quarterback has “gotta protect yourself and your players. It shouldn’t be the responsibility of your opponent to protect you.“

According to the NFL’s statement, Kazee was suspended for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players.” The safety’s suspension follows his ejection from Saturday’s 30-13 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts. He was ejected for a hit on a defenseless wide receiver, Michael Pittman, who remained on the ground after the forceful collision and was later ruled out of the game due to a concussion.

Tom Brady Not Happy With NFL’s New Protection Regulations