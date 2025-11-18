“There’s a Changing of the Guard in the AFC West”: Richard Sherman Worried About Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs’ Playoff Chances

After managing to conquer and dominate the AFC for the better part of the last decade, the Kansas City Chiefs’ strangle hold on the conference appears to finally be weakening. After Patrick Mahomes was forced to endure the first 0-2 regular season start of his career, the Chiefs were able to buy themselves some much needed time by winning five of their next six games.

Nevertheless, their Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos has relegated them to a 5-5 record, and it seems as if their divisional championship streak, which dates all the way back to 2016, is finally coming to an end. According to Richard Sherman, the conclusion of that nine-season reign signifies “a changing of the guard in the AFC West.”

“They are in trouble right now,” Sherman remarked during the latest episode of his self-titled podcast. “They have no control over their destiny or their ability to make the playoffs this year. They are going to need a lot of help… There’s no straight path to the playoffs for the Chiefs.”

Suffice to say, this year’s results aren’t what we’ve come to expect from Kansas City in recent times, and it’s to the point where Sherman is forced to wonder “Are you getting the same championship effort from these guys?” Throughout this past off season, two of the biggest talking points surrounding the Kansas City chiefs were the ages of Travis Kelce and Andy Reid.

Father time is steadily counting down the seconds that remain in each of their respective careers, and at 5-5, the Chiefs appear to be failing to make the most of their aging legends. Once they’re gone, things will surely be different. Mahomes is likely more aware of this than anyone, hence why these past several weeks have been nothing but frustrating for him.

“We haven’t been consistent enough to win games. It starts with me,” the nine-year veteran suggested following his underwhelming performance at Mile High Stadium. “I’ve just got to make the throw. There’s no other way around it.”

As Sherman also pointed out, Kansas City will need a bit of help from the field in order to reach the playoffs this year, but even that is still predicated on them winning games. With a match up against the Indianapolis Colts on deck for Week 12, as well as a rematch with the Broncos in Week 17, both remaining on their schedule, it’s safe to say that’s no guarantee.

It’s far from being official, but it looks like we’re entering the final days of the Chiefs’ dynasty, so enjoy it while you still can, as we’re unlikely to witness a period of dominance such as this one any time soon.