“There’s two Qualities”: Dan Quinn Showers Praise on Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota Ahead of Bears Matchup

The rookie sensation of the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels, has been down for the count since last week! He sustained a rib injury in Week 7 and was replaced by Marcus Mariota, who showcased his exceptional quarterbacking prowess against the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

Clearly, the Commanders find themselves in a very favorable position. Both QBs—a rookie and a backup—are excelling each time they take the field. Head coach Dan Quinn further strengthened this claim by showering praise on the duo and assured the hosts of ‘The Gameplan’ show that the Commanders are in safe hands with either quarterback.

They complement each other so well with their skills and camaraderie that the magic is evident every time they take the field.

“There’s two qualities that both Jaden and Marcus have and I admire it in both of them. It’s confidence and humility and they have this really good blend of both,” the head coach said.

Quinn believes that the confidence instilled in both players stems from performing well on the gridiron and making good plays, while their humility is derived from the reactions of their teammates on the sideline.

The head coach also recalled how the sideline erupted in cheers last week when Mariota excelled against Carolina. These exceptional showcases, Quinn believes, come from Mariota’s love for the game and hard work, which often goes unnoticed by fans but never by his teammates.

Marcus Mariota recorded 205 passing yards along with 2 touchdowns, which ensures that he’s the right guy for the job but at the same time, the fans still want to see Daniels back on the field as possible. Unfortunately, there’s a high probability that he will be sitting out the game this weekend.

Jayden Daniels’ injury update

After the fierce tackle in the first quarter against the Panthers sent Daniels down to the ground, there were concerns about his availability for the upcoming games. Thankfully, the rib injury was determined to not be too serious, but it would still require the QB to take his time for recovery.

Daniels wasn’t seen in training on either Wednesday or Thursday before finally showing up for a practice session on Friday, although in a limited capacity. This does raise eyebrows about whether he’s fit enough to play this weekend.

Several reports claim that Daniels will end up showing up against the Bears, but it will be a risky move for the Commanders to rush their starting QB while he’s recovering, potentially risking a season-ending injury.

As of now, the team has yet to announce whether Daniels will be part of the lineup, as they are choosing to wait until the warmup session before the game to make it official. Therefore, anxious fans will have to wait.