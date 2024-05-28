“They Are Not Tyreek Hill”: Chad Johnson Gives a Reality Check To Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy & Hollywood Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs’ receiving corps is shaping up to be a formidable unit following their first OTAs. With trusted targets like Travis Kelce and rookie Rashee Rice in the fold, speedsters Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Xavier Worthy have been turning heads. However, this influx of talent has inevitably sparked comparisons to the Chiefs’ former game-breaking wideout, Tyreek Hill.

Advertisement

Addressing these parallels on the “Nightcap” podcast alongside Shannon Sharpe, NFL legend Chad Johnson offered a measured perspective. While acknowledging the abilities of Brown and Worthy to replicate Hill’s impact, Johnson cautioned against overlooking the rarefied air occupied by the “Cheetah,” saying,

“I love Hollywood Brown. I love Xavier Worthy. But they’re not Tyreek Hill. Now we’re just comparing the two because of the speed. There’s so many other variables that go into the game and playing the game of receiver. Tyreek can run short routes, he can run intermediate routes, he can go deep, he can run the entire tree.”

Chad Johnson even heaped praise on Worthy, hailing the rookie as a “real deal” during his tenure at the University of Texas. He recognized that the Chiefs, who were already adept at short-range passing, could unlock endless possibilities in Reid’s offensive juggernaut with Brown and Worthy’s presence.

Yet, the veteran wideout highlighted the nuances that separate Hill from his potential successors, particularly Hill’s unparalleled ability to befuddle defenses. Johnson also believes that if Brown and Worthy can fully grasp the intricacies of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ offensive wizardry, they could propel the Chiefs’ quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl triumph.

Well, the reality remains that the new dynamic duo will need to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of reaching Hill’s stratospheric level before the season kicks off.

What Comments By Patrick Mahomes Was Chad Johnson Addressing?

In the relentless arms race that is the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a calculated strike – bolstering their already formidable aerial assault with the addition of two premier pass-catching talents. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whose explosive playmaking was hampered by injuries during his stint with the Cardinals, inked a one-year pact in March, while the Chiefs aggressively traded up to snag Xavier Worthy, the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As the first OTAs wrapped up, Mahomes could barely contain his excitement over the new arrivals. “I think y’all saw it today,” he said. “I’m throwing it deep, and he’s making the plays happen. The more plays he makes, the more we’ll keep giving him those chances. He’s a solid addition to our offense.”

While Mahomes heaped effusive praise on the dynamic Brown, it was the rookie Worthy who truly caught the quarterback’s eye – even as a nagging hamstring injury temporarily sidelined the neophyte wideout. “You can tell how smart he is,” Mahomes remarked, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s asking the right questions. Before the hamstring issue, he was putting in the work.”

“Guys coming off combine training sometimes get little injuries trying to prove themselves from Day 1. We’re being careful with him right now; he probably could get out there if we really needed him to. But you can see he’s right there, soaking it all in and asking the right questions. I’m excited to work with him once he’s back.” Mahomes added.

For a Chiefs offense that occasionally sputtered amidst their Super Bowl triumph last season, the arrivals of Brown and Worthy could prove to be the catalyst that elevates their already potent attack to new heights.

As the new campaign looms, one reality is inescapable: the defending champions have reloaded, and their aerial onslaught just got exponentially more lethal. For the rest of the league, keeping pace with the Chiefs’ offensive juggernaut will require an exceptional game plan.