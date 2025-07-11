“They Continued Spending Time Together”: Journalist Details Tom Brady’s ‘Summer Romance’ With Sofia Vergara Following Sydney Sweeney Buzz

After two and a half years since his October 28, 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady has now been linked to two celebrities in the span of just one week. First, it was Sydney Sweeney, as their interactions drew wide attention during Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Then came Sofia Vergara, with Page Six reporting that the two are enjoying a “summer romance” in Spain after they were spotted together on a yacht.

Notably, Sky News anchor Rita reacted to the swirling rumors, remarking, “This is one way to bounce back after being dumped by a supermodel,” referring to Brady and Bündchen’s split after 13 years of marriage. And, reacting to Rita, Sky News Digital Presenter Gabriella Power shared further details on the developing story linking the two A-list celebrities.

“It appears now that things are heating up in Spain. This story is interesting. It started about a week ago with a photo taken on a superyacht featuring celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson. Apparently, according to insiders, that’s where the two of them [Brady and Vergara] were spotted sitting next to each other. And Tom Brady even made sure to swap seats with someone so he could sit beside Sofia Vergara. That’s when the romance rumors really started,” Power explained.

Meanwhile, the dating speculation intensified after the pair continued spending time together beyond the yacht meetup. Although neither Brady nor Vergara has commented publicly on the rumors, Power admitted the chatter is building among the two.

“And then they got off the superyacht, and they continued spending time together in Ibiza. So that is where these romance rumors are now well and truly swirling,” she added.

In the past, Brady has been linked to Irina Shayk, Reese Witherspoon, and Kim Kardashian, among many others, following his mutual divorce. However, TB12 has remained officially single, co-parenting Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack with Gisele, who is in a relationship with Joaquim Valente.

TOM BRADY IS ON ONE OF THE GREATEST RUNS EVER. Tom has been spotted with models & actresses over the last couple of weeks Actress Sydney Sweeney

Actress Sofia Vergara

Actress Dakota Johnson

Actress Kate Hudson

Model Brooks Nader The greatest to ever do it on & off the field. pic.twitter.com/vZLBMwOaym — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 7, 2025

Now, Brady, 47, and Vergara—who turned 53 on Thursday—appear to be celebrating her birthday together, if the Ibiza trip is by means any indication. This intensified the rumors surrounding the two.

Earlier, a representative for Brady denied a circulating media report that the former quarterback considered Vergara “too old” to date. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this,” the rep told Us Weekly. “It is pure fiction.”

While there is no official confirmation about Brady’s dating life, one thing is quite clear: his relationships remain a major offseason topic for fans and media alike. However, it remains to be seen whether Brady will address the rumors and pursue a relationship in the upcoming football season.