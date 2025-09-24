Tom Brady Credits Nick Saban’s Broadcasting Stint for Changing His Relationship With Fans

Tom Brady has gradually improved his broadcasting skills over the past 12 months. Although he had a rocky start that felt out of rhythm and disappointing, he’s bounced back by honing his skills in year two. And he credits Nick Saban for showing him the way as another famous football figure who’s now on TV.

Brady’s broadcasting stint has been a point of contention throughout its short lifespan. Partly because he struggled in his first few broadcasts, but also because the GOAT became a part-time owner of the Las Vegas Raiders around the same time. Fans saw this as a conflict of interest, especially if he ever had to call one of his team’s games.

This scrutiny has now led Brady to clarify his intentions. In his latest newsletter, he explained what’s been driving his broadcasting journey, which he says is a sense of purpose greater than himself.

“For me, it’s to entertain and inform and to help create a great viewing experience by drawing on the deep well of knowledge and wisdom I have gained from playing high-level football for nearly thirty years,” Brady wrote in his newsletter.

It makes sense, given that he’s widely considered the greatest to ever play the game. People were incredibly excited when they first heard that Brady would be taking his talents to the broadcast booth. But when he didn’t excel right away, questions started to arise.

Brady, for his part, felt a duty to continue with the endeavor. Even if others thought it was wrong for him to also be running a team, he still believed his wisdom needed to be shared on a live broadcast.

“I feel I have a moral and ethical duty to the sport; which is why the point where my roles in it intersect is not actually a point of conflict, despite what the paranoid and distrustful might believe. Rather, it’s the place from which my ethical duty emerges: to grow, evolve, and improve the game that has given me everything,” Brady continued.

It’s quite powerful stuff that Brady said. He isn’t just inspired by what the game can do for him, but by what he can do for it. With that in mind, he’s pushed to stay heavily involved with the sport even after retiring.

The GOAT later credited another football legend, Nick Saban, for showing him that this was all possible.

“I first noticed how powerful this [duty] can be when Nick Saban retired from Alabama and joined the College Gameday crew. His first broadcast was two weeks before mine, and watching him that Saturday, I could already see the impact of being able to spread his knowledge and wisdom to all fans,” Brady added.

Saban is now an essential figure on the College GameDay crew. He provides great analysis and insider insights into the ins and outs of college football, which heavily inspired Brady to become a better broadcaster.

The former QB added that he first noticed Saban’s impact when he traveled to Kansas City and Philadelphia to call games.

“I was in Kansas City and then in Philly for games, for example, and I got the most heartwarming reception from fans. They said the nicest things to me. I think, because they realized that I’m not the enemy anymore. I’m actually trying to make their football experience better.”

By the end of the newsletter, Brady noted that he is grateful to be in the position that he is today. He also acknowledged that he is on the right path and that he doesn’t need fulfillment from others. Instead, he finds fulfillment by doing his job well and with integrity.