Josh Allen vs Patrick Mahomes: What do the Record Books Say as the Champion QBs Get Set to Lock Horns in Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills clinched a 31-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Josh Allen stepping into the spotlight as the game’s hero. This victory not only places the Bills into the next playoff round but has also sparked excitement among football enthusiasts, setting the stage for an epic clash between the two premier quarterbacks this upcoming Sunday.

Advertisement

The much-loved Mahomes vs. Allen rivalry takes center stage as the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs clash in the Divisional Round. Meeting for the third time in the postseason, this showdown sees the Chiefs traveling to Highmark Stadium for a late Sunday night game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1747057519711891641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both quarterbacks stand out, guiding their teams to back-to-back playoff berths. Josh Allen, drafted seventh overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, has made five straight playoff appearances since 2019. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes, starting with the Chiefs in 2017, boasts an impressive record with six consecutive playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles.

Looking closely at the 2023 season, the two QBs stats reveal striking similarities. Josh Allen, in 17 games, secured an 11-6 record, while Mahomes held a 10-6 record. Allen threw for 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions, while Mahomes recorded 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Their pass completion percentages are also close, with Allen at 66.5 and Mahomes at 67.2.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1747058866385293331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Since entering the league, the two quarterbacks have crossed paths six times, with a 3-3 win-loss record. Notably, Allen holds a 2-1 advantage in the regular season, while Mahomes has a 2-0 record in the playoffs. Leading with similar records, the matchup between the two QBs will be a spectacle. While Allen will definitely benefit from his home advantage, Mahomes has an impressive playoff record, that could derail whatever plans the Bills might have for a win.

Chiefs’ Playoff Dominance Could Overwhelm in Buffalo

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to an impressive five consecutive Conference Championships since 2018, winning two of them. On the flip side, Allen has encountered limited playoff success, reaching the Conference Championship only once in 2020, where the Bills suffered a 24-38 loss to the Chiefs.

Under Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have secured the top seed in the AFC four times in the last five seasons, consistently earning a direct entry into the Divisional Round. After a 2018 loss to the New England Patriots in the conference championship, the Chiefs bounced back in the following season.

They triumphed over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship and clinched a Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Over the next two seasons, they reached the Conference Championship against the Bills and Bengals, but couldn’t find success in bringing back the Lombardi Trophy. However, in the last season, they defeated the Bengals in the AFC finals and went on to win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 38-35 score.

In the upcoming round, the Buffalo Bills see a formidable challenge against the Kansas City Chiefs. Armed with recent playoff wins, the Chiefs are set to bring their A-game. The pressure on Josh Allen is undeniable, yet he’s determined to avenge the past defeats against the Chiefs.