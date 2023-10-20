“They Have the Talent People Think Dallas Does”: Colin Cowherd Lauds Detroit Lions At the Expense Of Dallas Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are on a stroll to bag a higher number of wins as they seem mightier than ever before. This week it was the Buccaneers that went down against them at a home match. Just as the matchup happened, Colin Cowherd lauded them at the expense of the Cowboys.

In his latest episode of ‘The Volume’ podcast with John Middlekauff, Colin Cowherd made sure to applaud the Lions for their talent pool. Also, he compared them to the Cowboys believe they do.

Colin Cowherd’s Interesting Comparison Between Detroit Lions and Cowboys

Colin Cowherd praised the Detroit Lions by comparing them favorably to the Dallas Cowboys. In an episode of ‘The Volume’, he mentioned that the Lions have a talent pool comparable to Dallas and highlighted the strength of their roster. He complimented the Lions for having a better quarterback than the Dallas Cowboys and a more competitive pass rush and offensive line, saying,

“They have a better pass rush, they have a better offensive line. I think Detroit’s really good.” He added, “They destroyed Tampa, it was not physically competitive against the Packers… They have the talent that people think Dallas does.”

Colin Cowherd’s praise for the Detroit Lions revolved around an overall outlook that not only included the roster, but their team’s performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit Lions are indeed witnessing a strong season, going 5-1 in the season, and are rated at the 5th position in NFL rankings. They have won 12 out of 15 games dating back to 2022, thus becoming NFC North favorites.

On the contrary, the Cowboys are at 4-2 in the current season, standing second in the NFC East. They stand at the 8th position with eyes wandering over players like Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard’s performances. The Cowboys versus Lions rivalry has been in favor of the former, as they pulled a 24-6 upset over the Lions, last season in October. However, as Detroit comes back stronger this season, their matchup set on 31st December 2023 remains to be an anticipated game.

Cowherd Keeps Jared Goff above Dak Prescott in Favorites

Jared Goff has certainly attained a higher space on Colin Cowherd’s favorites list. The analyst asserted that Detroit might just be blessed with a better quarterback than the Cowboys, saying,

“I watched Lions today and I was like they are the Cowboys. They have a better quarterback.”

Additionally, he mentioned that the Detroit roster has a wide talent pool to boast, including better than Dak Prescott. Adding to the context, he said,

“Jared Goff and the Lions, they have the talent that people think Dallas does. This is a really good roster.”

Not only this, but he also compared Goff to Matt Ryan, detailing the qualities that make him a strong contender for the top space on his list.

“I think Goff’s a better Matt Ryan and Matt Ryan won MVP. I think he moves a little better, stronger arm, number one pick, I think people forget, Goff got to a Super Bowl,” added Colin Cowherd talking about Goff against Ryan.

Dak Prescott, the Dallas’ quarterback has seen better days, with many questioning whether he is regressing. Prescott threw three interceptions in what turned out to be an ultimate 42-10 loss to for the Cowboys against the 49ers.

Jared Goff on the other hand has led the Detroit Lions with a 5-1 record, so far highest in the conference. He began his career in 2016, playing for the Los Angeles Rams for five seasons. He boasts a completion rate of 69.5 standing fourth in the QB rating per ESPN. Dak Prescott is certainly an experienced name and his talent knows no bounds. However, in a scenario where he threw three interceptions in a crucial game, his last two seasons have come under wide scrutiny.