Tom Brady Once Confirmed Who Between Him & Michael Jordan is the “Greatest of All Time”

There are good players, there are great players, and then there are some who become greater than the game itself, Tom Brady is someone who belongs to the third category. When Brady first started off in the year 2000, not many had expected that he would even become a reliable franchise quarterback.

A seemingly benign individual who was roped in as a backup, completely transformed the fortunes of the New England Patriots. Before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady won as many as 6 Super Bowl titles with the New England-based franchise.

When Brady had joined the Bucs, several experts had boldly stated that although Tom has done well thus far, his golden period in the league is over. However, defying all expectations, Tom ended up winning yet another Super Bowl title in his first ever season with Tampa Bay.

While not many would disagree if we call Tom Brady as the greatest of all time, Tom himself thinks that NBA legend Michael Jordan is the real GOAT.

Tom Brady once called Michael Jordan “The Real GOAT”

Last year, Brady had met Michael Jordan at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The two stars looked extremely elated upon seeing each other and hugged it out while camera lenses were staring at them from all directions. Tom had uploaded a video of Michael and him hugging on his social media handles with the caption, “The Real GOAT.”

If we compare Tom and Michael’s stats, there isn’t much to differentiate and a lot to actually talk about. For the Chicago Bulls, Jordan won as many as 6 championships. On the other, Brady ended his career with 7 Super Bowl titles, 6 with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

However, if we talk about winning league MVP honors, Michael surely has one up on Brady. While the NBA legend has been conferred as the league MVP on 5 occasions, Tom has won the award 3 times.

In fact, Michael became the first ever athlete to become a billionaire. While Tom consistently settled for discounted deals to help his team in roping in more talented individuals, he eventually ended up signing a humongous 10-year $375 million broadcast deal with FOX even before he announced his retirement.

Even when he had a terrible 2022 season, Brady was still able to guide his team to the playoffs which shows how good a leader he actually was. Tom will start his broadcasting stint in 2024 and we just can’t wait. May be Jordan will join him during broadcast for a GOAT debate. This seems like an avid sports lover’s pipe dream but who knows what the future holds.

