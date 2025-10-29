Denzel Ward Stresses “Calling Guys Out” Amid Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel QB Debate

The Cleveland Browns have managed to post just four winning seasons since the turn of the century, and even then, they managed to enter the playoffs in only three of those four instances.

The franchise has become synonymous with losing. They’ve fielded 13 starting quarterbacks since drafting Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in 2018. As the Browns appear to be inching closer towards making it 14, their veteran cornerback, Denzel Ward, is beginning to call for something that Cleveland hasn’t seen in years.

“I think the biggest thing we’ve all got to do is take accountability for our own play on the field,” Ward noted while speaking to Stephen A. Smith just one day after the Browns’ 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Upon being asked what he would like to see from his team moving forward in terms of their QB choice, Ward explained:

“If guys aren’t playing well, we’ve got to call that out in these meetings. Guys have got to play better and step up, including myself. We’ve just got to find a way to get the job done. It’s a team game, but you’ve got to win your individual one-on-ones in that game. So, guys have got to go out there and win their one-on-ones.”

For his head coach, Kevin Stefanski, however, that seems to mean leaving Dillon Gabriel in as the starter, even though the Oregon product was particularly bad against the Patriots. Dillon finished 21 of 35 for 156 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Gabriel’s poor performance was highlighted by the fact that he checked the ball down to no one while standing in his own end zone, and the ball did not even travel across the line of scrimmage. It’s one of the worst throws that any NFL quarterback has made in quite some time, but according to Stefanski, Sanders is simply not an option worth focusing on at this time.

During his post-game appearance at the podium, Stefanski was asked to clarify whether or not he plans to keep Gabriel under center. He promptly responded, “Yes. It does.”

“I just want to make the point that we have to be better in every area and we’ll look at everything we do, including are we putting these guys in position to succeed? Are we doing enough with the quarterback position? Do we need to do a better job? I think I know the answer is yes.”

Unfortunately for both Sanders and the members of the dawg pound, it seems as if there’s no end in sight for Gabriel’s starting tenure. Until either the front office or the coaching staff decides that it’s willing to take a chance on him, the Colorado product currently seems destined to spend the entirety of his rookie season on the bench.