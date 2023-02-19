Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Slapped With a $250,000 Lawsuit For Not Paying Rent on Time

The Dallas Cowboys ended their 2022 season campaign with quite some disappointment. Having crashed out in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Cowboys were quite underwhelming for what was promised of them.

America’s team looked like favorites for the job at one point in the season. Despite them crashing out, a certain youngster has been stand out for them ever since he joined the Dallas side. Trevon Diggs has been a force for the Cowboys since being drafted in 2020.

While they had their form going for them, Jerry Jones’ activity in the front office also looked optimistic for the Cowboys to come out on top. Unfortunately, his tryst with Odell Beckham Jr. came to an end even before it could begin.

A Dak Prescott- Odell Beckham Jr led O-line would have been perfect for the franchise with the likes of Trevon Diggs on defense. Now that Diggs has the off-season to recharge himself and come out even better for the next season, he will look to make the most of it. Unfortunately for the star defenseman, his off-season is off to a bitter start.

Trevon Diggs gets sued

Trevon Diggs was slapped with a lawsuit by his former landlord in recent news. Owing to the lack of ownership in paying his dues and damage to property, the landlord has sued the Cowboys’ star for $250,000. The landlord, Rose Marie Yadegar, claims to accuse him of paying only one month’s worth of rent on time.

An agreement of $5,500 rent per month was made according to the Denton County Texas papers. She claimed almost $40,000 in past due rent, late payments, and damage fees. According to her, Diggs even owes her close to $15,000 in eviction fees and the payment of his last two months. The property hasn’t found a tenant since his eviction in July.

Diggs’ attorney, Scott Becker, claimed that this was a shocker to them as they didn’t expect something of the sort. He went on to claim that Diggs’ stardom could have led to this issue for the landlord. “We certainly feel badly for her if that’s the case that there’s damage to the property. My client didn’t cause that damage and we look forward to working it out with her … [When you are successful], you become a target for things and that may be happening here.”

Though it is a steep amount, the $250,000 won’t cause a dent in Diggs’ wallet. He took home north of $ 4 million just in the past year. However, he will still look to fight the case out in case he is not at fault. Whatever happens, he will look to figure it out at the earliest so he can go on to enjoy his off-season and prepare for the 2023 season.

