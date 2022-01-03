NFL

“I was so proud of Trey Lance. I thought he did a hell of a job”: Kyle Shanahan was full of praise for his rookie QB after the 49ers edge past the Texans

"I was so proud of Trey Lance. I thought he did a hell of a job": Kyle Shanahan was full of praise for his rookie QB after the 49ers edge past the Texans
Sahilpreet Singh Thind

Previous Article
"Better than Lewis Hamilton at wheel to wheel racing": Former World Champion Nico Rosberg heaps praise on Max Verstappen after a stellar 2021 Campaign
Next Article
Marco Jansen height: How tall is Marco Jansen?
NFL Latest News
"I was so proud of Trey Lance. I thought he did a hell of a job": Kyle Shanahan was full of praise for his rookie QB after the 49ers edge past the Texans
“I was so proud of Trey Lance. I thought he did a hell of a job”: Kyle Shanahan was full of praise for his rookie QB after the 49ers edge past the Texans

The 49ers handled their business as a playoff hopeful but Fate, aka the Carolina Panthers losing…