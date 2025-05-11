“They Need to Call Aaron Rodgers…for Alvin Kamara”: Robert Griffin III Names Two QB Options to Replace Derek Darr

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks with head coach Jeff Ulbrich during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A little more than two years ago, the New Orleans Saints announced that they had reached a four-year, $150-million agreement with Derek Carr. At the time, the team was desperately searching for a quarterback who could guide a roster that Mickey Loomis and co. believe can win now.

Advertisement

Since then, the Carr era has been marred by inconsistent quarterback play, questionable decision making, and a head-scratching contract restructure, wasting what many believed to be the twilight years of an aging roster. Thankfully, for both New Orleans and Carr himself, the 11-year veteran has now decided to hang up his cleats after being forced to contend with a nagging shoulder injury.

While it is unlikely that Carr will be missed in New Orleans, the franchise is now scrambling to find its next quarterback. However, the former signal caller turned analyst, Robert Griffin III, believes that there’s an obvious answer to the Saints’ dilemma.

In referencing the age and status of the numerous veterans sprinkled throughout New Orleans’ roster, Griffin believes that veteran free agent, Aaron Rodgers, is the perfect match for a team that is trying to get the most out of their lineup right now.

“They need to call Aaron Rodgers. Not for Mickey Loomis, not for Kellen Moore, but for Alvin Kamara. They need to call Aaron Rodgers for Demario Davis. They need to call Aaron Rodgers for Cam Jordan… Those veterans don’t have time to go through a rebuild. They don’t have that much time left.”

Believing that Rodgers would be able to “instill confidence” into a group of guys who likely feel as if their time is currently being waster, the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year claims that the Saints’ would do well to employ a quarterback who managed to finish inside the top-10 with regards to both passing yards and touchdowns. Given the uninspiring nature of New Orleans QB room, Griffin is advocating for the Saints to try and make the most of what they have left.

“Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler, last year, combined to throw five touchdowns and six interceptions… Who better to sit behind and get a little bit more time than Aaron Rodgers?”

Should the Saints opt out of the Rodgers sweepstakes, however, Griffin seems to have an answer for that scenario as well. Should “culture” prove to be more of a priority for the organization, then, according to the former Washington QB, a reunion with their most recent signal caller prior to Carr makes the most sense.

“Then the New Orleans Saints need to go trade for Jameis Winston. If it’s not Aaron Rodgers, then they need to trade for Jameis Winston. Bring him back to a city that loves him. Bring him back to a group of leaders in the locker room who don’t just love him, they respect him.”

For all of the various signal callers that are seeing their name be mentioned alongside the Saints right now, Griffin doesn’t find one of them to be a legitimate candidate. On account of his mileage and contract numbers, Kirk Cousins has been a rumored trade target for the majority of the 2025 offseason.

Robert Griffin III lists potential QBs for the Saints

Nevertheless, he’s remained with the Atlanta Falcons, suggesting that there’s little to no interest from the rest of the NFL. According to Griffin, the recent vacancy in New Orleans won’t have any impact on Cousins’ market.

“Who are the quarterbacks out there that are available who we can trade for? Oh yeah, let’s go get Kirk Cousins, from the Atlanta Falcons. He got beat out by Michael Penix Jr. and he’s just sitting there on the bench. Why not go get him? …He’s in the division, he’s got a massive contract, and the Saints aren’t trying to get into more salary cap hell by bringing on his massive contract.”

Who Dat nation may not have loved the team’s QB play in recent years, but their hatred for the Falcons is readily palpable. Suffice to say, Griffin’s assertion that Cousins won’t be going anywhere near the Bayou should be reassuring to the fanbase.

Despite the bleak future of the upcoming 2025 regular season, Saints fans appear to be as happy as ever. Suffice to say, now that the Dennis Allen-Derek Carr era has officially come to an end, it’s nothing short of a party in Baton Rouge.