Andrew Schulz Can’t Get Over Kim Kardarshian’s ‘Detached & Robotically Perfect’ Behavior at Tom Brady Roast

Suresh Menon
Published

“I’ll Just Release the Tape”: Amidst Loud Boos, Kim Kardashian Drops a Bomb Regarding Her & Tom Brady’s Dating Rumors

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian. Picture Credits: Instagram @tombrady & @kimkardashian

For someone constantly in the limelight, social media celebrity and socialite Kim Kardashian is as stoic as they come. Maybe it’s her experience in dealing with the trolls, but her nonchalance during the shots taken at her as part of the Tom Brady roast was truly special. Comedian Andrew Schulz was also amazed by Kim K’s composure.

Speaking on his podcast called Flagrant, Andrew Schulz shared a few behind-the-scenes observations from the show. The comic first admired Kim K’s beauty, especially her perfectly symmetrical body. However, he remarked that she almost had a robot-like posture and mannerisms as Kim seemed disassociated from him.

“What I would say about Kim is that she’s striking. She’s perfectly symmetrical like you look at her and you’re like wow, but I’ve never seen somebody be so disassociated in my life… She sat with perfect posture for three hours straight, smiled, laugh like I’ve never seen anything like that.”

View on Website

Delving on her “robot-like” personality, Schulz chimed in that he was impressed by her stoicism. It’s no secret that Kim isn’t the most liked personality on the internet. A glimpse of this was seen when she was getting booed on stage during the roast. However, despite the troll, Andrew noted that the socialite remained unfazed with no emotions.

“I’m sure she’s nice and all the other things, the only thing is that she just looked completely unaffected yeah. Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her like it didn’t make her smile, it didn’t make her sad, it was nothing.”

One aspect of the roast that has left a lot of people scratching their heads was the lack of jokes about Kim Kardashian. The socialite’s life is of much interest to netizens and roasting her would have been great fan service. However, as per Schulz, they weren’t aware of her presence.

Andrew Schulz Specualtes That Kim Kardashian’s Presence Was Only Revealed to Tom Brady

Schulz in his podcast revealed that he got to know about Kim Kardashian’s presence only during the rehearsals before the show. The comics on the show might have seen it as a missed opportunity because Brady’s joke about Kim-Kanye has been one of the most popular roasts from the show. Schulz also is an admirer of the joke.

“Now his set was good, that Kanye Kim joke is great. I wish I knew Kim was there. I had no clue. When I did the rehearsal, I saw a chair that said Kim Kardashian and I was like get the fu*k out of here.”

Kim’s absence also made Andrew wonder that her presence was left uninformed by the producers purposely. As per the comic, this must have been done to level the playing field for Tom Brady who was coming in last to perform, thus giving him a new topic to roast.

“I wonder if the production was saving that for Tom to make that joke, you know what I mean like cuz Poor Tom got to go up at the end. You know, so like what does he have left you know.”

Regardless of coming last, Tom’s jokes landed well. He looked well prepared. Schulz confirmed this. Brady told the comic that he rehearsed his jokes in front of his guys multiple times before hitting the stage. To see the industry and fans give his attempt validation is a good sign for TB12 who will soon be seen more on our screens thanks to the Fox deal.

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

