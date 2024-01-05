Former Server Gives Chiefs Fans Another Reason to Hate on Brittany Mahomes

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes (not pictured), arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes is off to a rough start in 2024! It’s no secret that the former soccer star has her own share of haters, both in and out of Kansas City. Well, now that a former server has revealed how Brittany Mahomes mistreated her and her colleagues, fans have yet another reason to hold disdain for her.

As reported by OutKick, a former server at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Jessica O’Connor, recently shared her encounter with Patrick Mahomes’ wife. She not only revealed that Brittany hadn’t left her a tip on a $100+ order but also added how the latter was ‘genuinely unpleasant’ during one of her week-long stays.

In her now-viral TikTok video, Jessica said that Brittany Mahomes was most likely out with her ‘whole posse’ to purchase a wedding dress ahead of the big wedding ceremony in March 2022. Patrick wasn’t there! However, Jessica added that Brittany and her friends’ tab was ‘well over $100, maybe around $130.’

Jessica even gave Mahomes’ wife the benefit of the doubt and acknowledged how she might not have tipped due to the server offending her with a slip of the tongue. But it certainly wasn’t the case.

Does Brittany Mahomes Have a History of Skimping on Tips?

Later in the video, the former server expressed that she was going to turn a blind eye to it, as there are a few possibilities on why Brittany didn’t tip her. But to her surprise, the KC Current owner spent a week with them, and yet they didn’t tip any of the staffers. And if it wasn’t enough — Brittany was ‘just genuinely unpleasant’ during her stay and treated the staff terribly, according to Jessica.

Jessica’s story has spread the internet like wildfire, so much so that a bottle server from the Kansas City area took to the comments to open up about the mistreatment he received from Brittany, as per OutKick. His comment read, “Can confirm! I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City and this is 100 percent my experience as well.”

This certainly isn’t a good look for her. Time and time again, fans have made it known how they do not tolerate mistreatment of a minimum-wage worker. And that’s exactly what Brittany did, assuming what the former server and the bottle server said is true.

Moreover, she’s now frequently seen with Taylor Swift, who is known for her generous tipping. Very recently, she was even spotted tipping a $100 bill to a mere food-runner for the night. Brittany might not have as much money as her, but her skimping on a tip is sure disheartening from a fan’s point of view.