“I Have Him Ahead of JJ McCarthy if…”: Draft Analyst Explains Why He Has Cam Ward Ahead of Shedeur Sanders in This Draft Class

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The early returns on the 2024 rookie quarterback class are spectacular. Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix led their teams to the playoffs. Drake Maye and Caleb Williams flashed brilliance at times. Michael Penix Jr. did the same, albeit in a limited capacity after replacing Kirk Cousins late in the year. Does the same fate await Cam Ward?

Ward had a tremendous final collegiate football season. The Miami signal-caller set single-season school records for completion (305), passing yards (4,313), and touchdown passes (39) in 2024. He also surpassed Case Keenum for the most touchdown passes in a Division I football career (158).

He finished fourth place in the Heisman Trophy voting for his efforts. Oddly enough, that spot is where NFL analyst Jordan Reid believes Ward could have been selected if he were in the 2024 NFL Draft. His admission came during Friday’s episode of The Dominique Foxworth Show.

“I’m completely different on my opinion of Cam Ward. I think he is being severely underrated in this draft class. I have him ahead of J.J. McCarthy if he was in this draft class… [he’d] be in the tier of being that fourth quarterback off the board [last year].”

The only first-round QB we didn’t see play a regular season down was McCarthy, who was injured during the preseason. If Ward fits in alongside him in Reid’s opinion, he’ll likely be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders was the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick for much of the college campaign. So, where does he fit in all this?

How does Shedeur Sanders fit in with the 2024 quarterback class?

Now, though, Sanders has been surpassed by Ward in the quarterback hierarchy. This aligns with Reid’s placement of Sanders in relation to last year’s draft class. He said Sanders would be “in the mix” with Bo Nix as the “fifth or sixth quarterback off the board.”

Both Ward and Sanders are 6-foot-2. They’re roughly the same weight – per ESPN, Ward is 223 lbs. and Sanders is 215 lbs. That said, Ward is perceived to have higher-level physical tools than Sanders. The noticeable difference in passing velocity during a recent workout backs this up.

Shedeur Sanders: “I’m not tryna compete with you” Cam Ward: “You should be” (Them throws by both look CRISP) pic.twitter.com/JYOCDJqDgd — Vada Fly (@Vada_Fly) January 31, 2025

It’s easy to see why analysts are salivating over Ward’s arm strength and dual-threat abilities. Sanders is capable of running the ball but operates more effectively with his arm. He counters Ward’s career touchdown mark with the NCAA’s highest all-time completion percentage (71.8%). He’s certainly no slouch, even if Ward is believed to have a higher upside.

Ward and Sanders are both quality options for teams seeking a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, only one of them can hear their name called first on draft night. DraftKings Sportsbook favors Ward in that respect, giving him the best odds (-140) to be the No. 1 overall pick. Sanders (+600) holds the fourth-best odds. We’ll find out who’s selected first during the 2025 NFL Draft’s first round on Apr. 24.