“It’s About Space?”: Jonathan Taylor Reveals the Idea Behind His Unique Endzone Celebration

Jonathan Taylor has started the new season scorching hot. The Indianapolis Colts RB has already scored 12 rushing touchdowns, yes 12, in just eight games. That means fans have gotten to see his patented TD celebration quite a few times this year.

In case you haven’t seen it, though, Taylor has a signature leg-skipping celebration he does whenever he scores. As he crosses the goal line, he looks like he’s about to fall forward, but then smoothly skips through the back of the end zone. It looks effortless and is really fun to watch.

That’s why, when Kay Adams got to sit down with Taylor on her show Up & Adams, she had to ask him what the celebration is all about. As it turns out, the reason behind it was simpler than she expected.

“Just floating,” Taylor described to Adams. “It’s just moonwalking. You’re just floating through the end zone.”

“No. It’s about space?” Adams questioned in disbelief. “You’re doing this… What is that? [does the leg-skipping and hopping] Now kids are doing it.”

But JT stood his ground. “[It’s] just floating through the end zone,” he persisted.

It sounded like the host couldn’t fathom the idea of Taylor’s celly being just “floating.” But it made sense, given that he mentioned earlier in the interview that he wants to be an astronaut for Halloween. Clearly, JT has a thing for space, and he moves like an astronaut during his TD celebration.

Moving on, Taylor is also an MVP candidate right now. And how could he not be? He has twice as many total TDs (14) as the entire Tennessee Titans’ offense (7).

Regardless, Taylor has stayed humble throughout the season.

“Anytime you get mentioned with that [MVP conversation], you’re talking about the best player in the league. At the end of the day, we’re all competitors. So, no matter what you’re willing to do for your team, everyone wants to turn on the film and say, ‘Hey, I was the best player on the field.’ So, when you get to have your name mentioned in those ranks, it’s special,” Taylor said.

If he does end up winning the award, JT would be the 16th RB to ever win the MVP, and the first since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Every football fan knows that this award is QB-dominated. But Taylor could break that streak with his scoring prowess.

As of right now, JT is on pace for 1,806 rushing yards, 438 receiving yards, and 30 total TDs. Those numbers would definitely have him in contention. Especially in a season where no QB has really stood out above the rest so far. Meanwhile, Taylor looks like he will lap the field of RBs when it comes to production. We’ll just have to wait and see if that warrants an MVP nod.