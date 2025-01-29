“They Said We’d Never Last”: Dan Campbell’s Wife Celebrates 26 Years Together With an IG Post That’s Winning Hearts

Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly Campbell, has become a sweetheart among the Detroit Lions fanbase for consistently voicing her support for the franchise through her social media posts. Her other posts include romantic outings with her husband, with whom she has now spent 26 years. She celebrated this incredible milestone on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing two adorable pictures and a heartfelt note.

The two pictures Holly shared of her and Dan are from different eras of their lives that highlight their 26 years of companionship. The first photo saw the couple sharing a kiss at Ford Field, while the second image saw the duo’s much younger avatars.

In the retro photo, a jacked Dan Campbell is seen with a cigarette in his mouth, standing next to Holly in a beachwear. Hilariously enough, Holly noted through her caption that in the early days of her relationship, many believed that the couple wouldn’t be each other’s endgame.

Cut to 26 years later and the couple is stronger than ever. Holly, undoubtedly, is grateful to God for this as she thanked the almighty for their enduring togetherness.

“And they said we’d never last. 26 years of love, laughter, and growth. Thank the Lord for growth!!”

Netizens were extremely happy for the couple. The comments section was hence bombarded by congratulatory messages.

As expected, the throwback photo of the couple was a major hit due to how great they looked together back then. Fans complimented them for maintaining their fitness to this day, with everyone unanimously agreeing that Dan and Holly Campbell have aged like fine wine.

Amidst the barrage of congratulations, a curious netizen finally asked the right question: how did Dan and Holly meet? While the Lions HC’s wife chose not to go into detail, she did reveal that the couple met at a bar and hit it off ever since.

Dan and Holly are truly couple goals. The duo got married in 1999, the year when Campbell made his NFL debut. Since then, the two have been inseparable. Being an athlete often results in family life getting compromised, but Holly ensured that she traveled everywhere in the country as Dan switched teams.

Based on Holly’s Instagram stories, one can be sure that the Campbells are a tight-knit unit. Be it a morning Starbucks visit or vacation, Dan has always made time for her and their family.