Wife Holly Campbell Credits HC Dan Campbell’s New Found Superstition for the Lions’ Success

Sneha Singh
Published

Holly Campbell and Dan Campbell

Holly Campbell (left) and Dan Campbell (right)
Credits: Instagram @hollyhcampbell

There’s no denying that the Detroit Lions are one of the strongest playoff contenders this season. As the team moves to Week 10 with a record of 7-1, Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, credits the success to their new superstition — one that seems to have worked for last week’s upset win.

Campbell has spent over a decade in the league as a tight end and another 15 years as a coach, but it might be the first time he found a superstition worth sticking for. It’s ‘date night’ with his wife. Holly recently shared a glimpse of their dinner date ahead of the Lions matchup against the Texans on Sunday.

She posted a picture of a massive seafood tower against a dimly lit ambient restaurant background on her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wrote, “It took 26 seasons for date night to be a superstition…I don’t make the rules,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

This certainly refers to the Lions’ win against the Packers on the road last week. Prior to that, the power couple had gone out for dinner.

For this week’s post, Holly tagged Joe Muer Seafood on her IG story, which serves the best seafood in Detroit. But last week, the Campbells’ night out featured an off-the-field version of the head coach.

Holly and Dan Campbell’s night out before Packers game

Before facing the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Campbells took some time off and enjoyed a “rare” date night in Detroit. The Lions coach looked dapper in a casual blue shirt and was snapped clinking wine glasses with his wife. Holly shared the adorable photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “Rare date night!!!

She also tagged the Italian restaurant, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, applauding it as “Italy in Detroit,” vying to her followers to try it out.

Later that week, Campbell‘s crew marched on with a 24-14 win over Green Bay. The franchise is en route to its best start since 1956. They broke the record for more TDs than incompletions in five games too. Moreover, their Week 9 win marked their third consecutive road victory, a feat not accomplished by the franchise since 1991.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup against Houston, who sits at 6-3, Campbell is confident. When asked if he feels Detroit is the best team in the league right now, the HC didn’t wholeheartedly agree, but he gave a strong response.

“It’s hard to say,” Campbell said, via The Detroit News. “Certainly, I feel like we can beat anybody in the league. That’s what it’s about.”

The Lions stand atop the NFC North division and are hopeful of bettering their score to 8-1 on Monday. If Dan Campbell’s crew manages to clinch another win, another date night might soon be on schedule!

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

