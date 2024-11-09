Wife Holly Campbell Credits HC Dan Campbell’s New Found Superstition for the Lions’ Success

There’s no denying that the Detroit Lions are one of the strongest playoff contenders this season. As the team moves to Week 10 with a record of 7-1, Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, credits the success to their new superstition — one that seems to have worked for last week’s upset win.

Campbell has spent over a decade in the league as a tight end and another 15 years as a coach, but it might be the first time he found a superstition worth sticking for. It’s ‘date night’ with his wife. Holly recently shared a glimpse of their dinner date ahead of the Lions matchup against the Texans on Sunday.

She posted a picture of a massive seafood tower against a dimly lit ambient restaurant background on her Instagram story. Along with the picture, she wrote, “It took 26 seasons for date night to be a superstition…I don’t make the rules,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

This certainly refers to the Lions’ win against the Packers on the road last week. Prior to that, the power couple had gone out for dinner.

For this week’s post, Holly tagged Joe Muer Seafood on her IG story, which serves the best seafood in Detroit. But last week, the Campbells’ night out featured an off-the-field version of the head coach.

Holly and Dan Campbell’s night out before Packers game

Before facing the Packers at Lambeau Field, the Campbells took some time off and enjoyed a “rare” date night in Detroit. The Lions coach looked dapper in a casual blue shirt and was snapped clinking wine glasses with his wife. Holly shared the adorable photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “Rare date night!!!”

She also tagged the Italian restaurant, SheWolf Pastificio & Bar, applauding it as “Italy in Detroit,” vying to her followers to try it out.

Later that week, Campbell‘s crew marched on with a 24-14 win over Green Bay. The franchise is en route to its best start since 1956. They broke the record for more TDs than incompletions in five games too. Moreover, their Week 9 win marked their third consecutive road victory, a feat not accomplished by the franchise since 1991.

Ahead of the upcoming matchup against Houston, who sits at 6-3, Campbell is confident. When asked if he feels Detroit is the best team in the league right now, the HC didn’t wholeheartedly agree, but he gave a strong response.

“It’s hard to say,” Campbell said, via The Detroit News. “Certainly, I feel like we can beat anybody in the league. That’s what it’s about.”

The Lions stand atop the NFC North division and are hopeful of bettering their score to 8-1 on Monday. If Dan Campbell’s crew manages to clinch another win, another date night might soon be on schedule!