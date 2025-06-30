“They took $50,000 out of My Check”: Chad Johnson Recalls Why He Wanted to Add ‘FU’ to His Jersey in Protest of the NFL

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Chad Johnson on the sidelines before the game between the Utah Utes against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A six-time Pro Bowler by any other name may be just as sweet, but for the former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver, Chad Johnson, there’s none sweeter than the moniker of “Ochocinco.” His name has steadily become one of the most memorable in NFL history, but not many know the story behind Johnson’s decision to rebrand himself.

During the latest episode of his Nightcap podcast, the two-time All-Pro wideout explained that it was his then-quarterback, Carson Palmer, who initially came up with the idea.

“Carson Palmer had this idea, “You should change your last name.” This is how it all started. The Ochocinco thing didn’t come from me. Carson Palmer said “It would really be funny if you changed your name to ‘Ochenta y Cinco’ because the month of September is Spanish Heritage month in the NFL.”

Even though he thought the name would be too long to fit on the back of his jersey, Johnson still decided to seek out the team’s equipment manager to see what could be done. From there, they devised a plan to put a Velcro patch with the name “Ochocinco” on the back of the jersey for pregame warmups.

Unfortunately, the NFL didn’t seem to appreciate his creativity.

“We go back to watch the film on Monday morning and I have a FedEx envelope in my locker. I got fined by the NFL. The NFL fined me $50,000 for altering the NFL uniform… Like any other player, I appealed the fine. The NFL upheld the fine, so they took $50,000 out of my check.”

While that would have typically been the end of the story, Johnson’s pettiness knows no bounds. Determined to get even or get even worse, he devised a strategy, a rebrand, one that’s sole intention was “pissing the NFL off.” Once the season was officially over, he immediately began to file the necessary paperwork.

Simply put, he was going to make the league earn its money.

“I’m going to change my name on purpose as a “F you” to the NFL… Now put that last name on all of my jerseys since you wanna take my 50 grand… That’s how the brand and marketing strategy behind Ochocino came about. I didn’t really think about it long term and I didn’t have a vision. It was more of a jab back at the NFL.”

What was initially intended to be a petty swipe at authority turned out to be a life altering decision for Johnson, and while no one else has come close to altering the NFL uniform to the extent in which he did, there’s been plenty of star wide receivers who have incurred the same exact fine.

The Dallas Cowboys’ primary receiver, CeeDee Lamb, received more than $20,000 in fines for leaving his jersey untucked on two separate occasions. Likewise, the Miami Dolphins’ veteran speedster, Tyreek Hill, recently claimed that he’s lost more than $100,000 to fines for various uniform infractions.

If anything, let the story of Johnson’s defiance serve as a reminder that, if you’re going to stand up to the powers that be, you better at least do so in style.