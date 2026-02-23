Will QB Daniel Jones Re-Sign With the Indianapolis Colts?

There were some who believed from the start. But for most, it was a surprise that Daniel Jones beat out former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson for the QB1 job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. The real surprise, though, was the hot streak Jones went on during the first half of the season.

The Colts looked like the best team in football over the first two months of the season. They started 8-2, and with many of the usual suspects not looking great, there was a real shot the Colts could take the AFC. Jonathan Taylor looked like an MVP, but Jones definitely had a lot to do with that success as well.

Then, Jones started picking up injuries, and in the end, he missed the final month of the season. From that point, when they were 8-2, Indianapolis lost seven straight games to finish the season 8-9. And now Indy has a big decision to make: will they bring this rejuvenated version of Danny Dimes back in 2026 and beyond?

Jones signed just a one-year, $14 million deal with the Colts last season. That means he’s going to be up for free agency in March, and he’s more than likely going to get a deal from a QB-needy team that pays him at least twice what the Colts did in 2025.

Daniel Jones, Colts far apart on current contract negotiations

According to The Athletic’s Colts beat writer Stephen Holder, the most recent contract negotiations between Jones and the Colts showed a pretty large chasm between the two sides. The same goes for breakout wideout Alec Pierce, for what it’s worth. Holder says Pierce’s value is skyrocketing on the market right now.

However, according to Holder, the franchise tag and transition tag are very much in play for general manager Chris Ballard. Holder suggests the GM could use those two tags on Jones and Pierce, respectively.

Would that really be worth it? If Ballard hits Jones with a franchise tag, he’ll have to pay the QB over $47 million in 2026. That’s way more than he is likely to get on a long-term deal in free agency and likely a lot higher than what Jones and his team are asking for at the negotiating table right now.

If the Colts can get Jones to sign a Baker Mayfield-type three-year, $100 million deal, that would give them options. Short-term, a little bit lower salary.

That gives Jones a massive pay bump but also gives Indy some flexibility if Jones reverts to his New York Giants form and that early run in 2025 turns out to be a fluke. If not, they have a franchise QB at a massive discount for a couple of years.