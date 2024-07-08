“They Wore Skirts”: Julian Edelman Recalls Met Gala Memories With Saquon Barkley and OBJ

In his heyday, former NFL standout Julian Edelman turned heads by attending the 2019 Met Gala with Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley. Recently, Edelman shared his thoughts on this experience and how the three of them bonded despite being opponents on the field.

During an episode of Edelman’s “Games with Names” podcast, a fan suggested that Barkley would be a great addition to the show. That’s when the former wide receiver reminisced about their time together at the 2019 Met Gala. While they didn’t arrive together, Edelman, Barkley, and OBJ ended up bonding at the event.

Edelman vividly described the scene at the big event held on May 6 — an evening filled with fashion following its camp theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Embracing it, Saquon and Odell sported kilts to give their outfits a Scottish flair, while Julian opted for a James Bond look that exuded sophistication.

“They wore skirts because it was camp-themed or something. They wore like these kilts or something, some Scottish stuff. You know, I just went James Bond. I just went cool with it.”

After the glamorous event concluded, the trio opted to change out of their attire and head out for some late-night grub, eventually landing at a McDonald’s in the city around 2 a.m. Next, the former New England Patriots star shared an anecdote about Barkley’s hesitation towards eating fast food.

In response, Beckham Jr. playfully intervened, encouraging Barkley to indulge in the experience. With this dose of nostalgia from five years ago, Edelman was excited about having the star running back as a guest on the podcast, echoing the sentiment of the fan.

Edelman Is Eager to Have Barkley on His Podcast

As the conversation progressed, Edelman praised Barkley’s talent for storytelling and the entertaining nature of his tales. Remembering their time together at a Sports Marketing event in Cannes, Edelman fondly remembered the fun they had hanging out.

Looking ahead, Edelman also pointed out the importance of timing and showed an interest in delving into Barkley’s transition amid the rivalry between his current and former teams. However, given that the RB has much to reveal and prove this season, Edelman believes the optimal time for him to appear on the show would be before the season begins.

“We got to get him on before the season, or actually during. I don’t know. We got to get him on. I want to know how the transition is going. Those two teams hate each other.”

Notably, Barkley became a free agent after his contract with the New York Giants ended earlier this year. Since the team didn’t re-sign him, he ended up with the Philadelphia Eagles — a fierce divisional rival of his former team.