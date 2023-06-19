“Tell Josh Allen to Give Me a Jersey”: Fanboy Micah Parsons Once Showered Praise on ‘Contagiously Energetic’ Bills QB

Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, has undeniably showcased his incredible skills on the field throughout the years. It’s not just his on-field performance that has garnered attention; his off-field behavior has left a lasting impact as well. His growth and development speak volumes, impressing not only his fans but also his opponent Micah Parsons who went on the record to admire the superstar QB.

Not long ago, Micah Parsons and Von Miller sat down for a podcast, giving their opinions on a variety of football-related topics. However, what came out to be the highlight of the conversation was their discussion on Josh Allen. It’s only in the rarest moments that we get to listen to what opponents have to say about their competitors, but this delightful mention of Josh definitely seemed true.

Inside the Chat: Von and Micah’s insights on Josh Allen’s phenomenal performances

For starters, Micah Parson says, “Josh is probably one of my favorite players in the league man.” Not only this, Von Miller in his expert comment mentions, “Quarterback and Cornerback- those probably are the two hardest positions in all of sports.” He also adds how beautifully Josh has stood up to the challenge.

Doubling down on the Josh Allen praise, Micah then says, “I met him at the Super Bowl last year and almost fell like he was my brother. His energy is like contagious.” Post that, Micah goes on to ask Miller to tell Allen that he would love to have one of his game worn jerseys.

Then Parsons goes on to ask Allen directly for his jersey. “Josh, if you are watching this, like if somebody can clip this, give me a jersey man.” In fact, Von also agrees with Micah’s high praise for the Bills QB, suggesting that he has spent a lot of time with various stars while being active in the NFL, and Allen is one of the good ones.

Analysts elevate Josh Allen to a legendary status

NFL analyst Chris Simms during his recent appearance on Pro Football Talk as reported by SI.com, drew a noteworthy comparison. He talked about the talented Bills quarterback and two esteemed Hall of Famers: John Elway and Dan Marino. Obviously, Simms’ insightful comments shed light on the impressive skills and potential of Josh Allen.

He added, “I hope everybody realizes that we’re watching a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He might not be Mahomes right now or whatever. We’re watching (John) Elway in his prime with the team not quite holding up their end. Or [Dan] Marino. We’re watching an all-time great.”

Allen’s status as one of the league’s top quarterbacks is indisputable, setting aside a few struggles like the turnovers. However, if he aspires to join the elite company of Hall of Famers like John Elway or Dan Marino, he must strive for championship success. It’s only a matter of time before Allen goes on to leave an indelible mark on the game!